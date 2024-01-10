en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:29 pm EST
Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Gulf Coast and Southeast US, Risk of Destructive Winds and Tornadoes

In a significant weather alert, the Gulf Coast and Southeastern United States brace for a severe weather threat from Thursday night through Friday night. The risk zone stretches from the ArkLaTex region to the Carolinas, raising concerns about destructive wind gusts and potential tornado developments.

Widespread Impact and Preparations

The primary concern lies in the widespread destructive wind gusts, which could cause substantial damage, and the possible formation of strong tornadoes. Such weather phenomena pose a serious risk to both life and property. Consequently, residents across these regions are expected to remain on high alert, preparing for severe weather conditions that might lead to power outages, structural damage, and other emergencies.

Authorities in the affected regions are likely to issue weather advisories, recommending safety precautions to minimize the storm’s impact. Emergency services and disaster response teams stand ready for rapid deployment to address any incidents arising from the severe weather conditions.

Weather Scenario in Detail

The weather situation includes snow squalls in the Great Basin, tornado warnings in the Southeast, and blizzard warnings in the Plains and Pacific Northwest. The Florida panhandle is under a state of emergency due to the severe weather threat, including potential tornadoes in the Mississippi Valley. The storm systems are also expected to have an impact on the Sierra Nevada.

Severe Weather Threat in South Mississippi

Particularly, South Mississippi is under scrutiny for an upcoming severe weather threat. The focus is on the risk of destructive winds and tornadoes, with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team tracking the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms arriving with the next weather maker on Friday. The highest chances of rain and thunderstorms are projected from around sunrise Friday into the early afternoon, with a broken line of thunderstorms capable of warning-worthy weather.

Damaging thunderstorm gusts and tornadoes are the primary concerns, while large hail remains a secondary concern. Flooding rain is not expected, with projected rain totals of up to about one inch across South Mississippi. WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams provides insights into the potential impact of the storm system.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
9 mins ago
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
Chrishanna Juan’s routine day took a dramatic turn when her car was suddenly engulfed in an inferno. Amid the devastation, she found an unlikely survivor – her Hydro Flask water bottle. Unscathed by the intense fire, the water bottle not only withstood the severe conditions but has also become a beacon of emotional support for
Hydro Flask Water Bottle Survives Intense Car Fire, Becomes Emotional Support
Arson Tragedy in Central Highlands Province: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Death
2 hours ago
Arson Tragedy in Central Highlands Province: A Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Death
Manipur on High Alert: Heavy Fuel Leak from Leimakhong Power Station Sparks Environmental Concerns
3 hours ago
Manipur on High Alert: Heavy Fuel Leak from Leimakhong Power Station Sparks Environmental Concerns
Potential Tropical Cyclone Brewing in Australia's Northern Tropics
29 mins ago
Potential Tropical Cyclone Brewing in Australia's Northern Tropics
Connecticut Communities Breathe Easy as Evacuation Orders Lifted Post Dam Leak
38 mins ago
Connecticut Communities Breathe Easy as Evacuation Orders Lifted Post Dam Leak
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc from Midwest to East Coast
1 hour ago
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc from Midwest to East Coast
Latest Headlines
World News
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
3 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
5 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
6 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
6 mins
Adan Canto, Cherished for 'X-Men' Role, Succumbs to Cancer at 42
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
7 mins
EnChroma: Shattering Barriers for the Colorblind with Revolutionary Vision Technology
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
7 mins
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
7 mins
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
7 mins
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
8 mins
Democratic Representative Chris Deluzio Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amidst Controversy
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
21 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app