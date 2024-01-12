en English
Disaster

Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions

A potent weather system is poised to buffet vast swathes of the United States, unleashing a cocktail of heavy snowfall and tempestuous storm conditions. Particularly, Michigan and Wisconsin are bracing for an onslaught of more than a foot of snow. The National Weather Service, the country’s vanguard against volatile weather, has sounded the alarm for close to 30 million people in the Midwest and around the Great Lakes, alerting them to imminent blizzard conditions.

Millions Under Blizzard Warning

Simultaneously, an alarming count of over three and a half million people in the region have been placed under a blizzard warning. This significant weather pattern, far from being an isolated incident, is also predicted to whip up severe thunderstorms in Alabama and Mississippi. These stormy conditions carry the ominous risk of tornadoes, set to shift eastwards as the night falls.

A Persistent Disruptive Pattern

This forecasted weather is merely a cog in the wheel of a persistent pattern that has proven significantly disruptive within the US over the week. As Americans gear up for the forthcoming holiday weekend, weather disruptions are anticipated to continue unabated. The Midwest and Great Lakes regions are expected to bear the brunt of these conditions, but the South and East regions of the country are far from exempted.

Long-Range Forecast Indicates Strong Winter Weather

The long-range forecast for February paints a grim picture for the US, signalling a dominant winter weather pattern with biting cold temperatures and substantial snowfall spanning various regions. Warnings have also been issued about potential Nor’easter events along the East Coast, further complicated by the influence of the El Niño event in the tropical Pacific Ocean on the US weather.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

