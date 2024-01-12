en English
Education

Severe Weather Forces Suspension of Non-Essential Operations at University of Nevada, Reno

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
In the wake of severe weather warnings, the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) has announced a halt to non-essential operations and in-person Wintermester classes on Friday, January 12. The decision, influenced by hazardous road conditions, has been applied to facilities across Washoe County, Douglas County, and Carson City.

Online Classes and Remote Operations Continue

Despite the closure of physical facilities, the digital realm of education at UNR remains unaffected. Web and web-live Wintermester classes will continue without interruption, as will the university’s remote operations.

Suspensions and Exemptions

The Redfield campus and the University’s Building A at 18600 Wedge Parkway are part of the suspension. However, there are notable exceptions to the halt in operations. The University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe’s Master of Fine Arts programs and the Wilderness First Responder Recertification course will proceed as planned.

University Events Persist

All campus events, including the much-anticipated Wolf Pack men’s basketball game, will go on as scheduled. However, the university has emphasized that this could change based on future communications, underlining the fluid nature of the situation.

Updates and potential changes to University operations will be shared on the University’s website and social media channels. The university community and the public are advised to stay tuned for the latest information as the severe weather event unfolds.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

