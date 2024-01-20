Extreme Weather Causes Service Disruptions for Penn Waste in Lancaster

Amidst the challenging winter conditions in Lancaster County, Penn Waste, the waste management service, has taken a significant decision to momentarily halt their trash collection. This decision comes in the wake of two severe snowstorms that have hit the county this week, resulting in substantial disruptions.

Putting Employee and Customer Safety First

The City of Lancaster, in a public statement, elucidated the reason behind this sudden halt. It was explained that the decision was taken to prioritize the safety of Penn Waste's employees and customers. With the roads being treacherous due to the snowstorms, conducting regular trash collection could lead to potential accidents and injuries.

Adjustments for the Affected Residents

As a result of the suspension of services, several residents of Lancaster city have seen a shift in their usual trash collection schedules. However, to compensate for the inconvenience, Penn Waste has permitted those affected by this service interruption to dispose of double the usual amount of refuse on their next scheduled collection day.

Community Challenges Amidst the Snowfall

The snowstorms have not only affected waste management services but have also stirred up other issues within the Lancaster community. Residents have expressed their frustration over street sweeping tickets that were issued following the snowfall. There have been concerns about the need for additional staffing at the Lancaster Food Hub shelter to accommodate the challenges posed by the ongoing winter weather.

The City has called upon its residents to stay updated about the recent developments and urged them to comply with local parking regulations during snow clearance operations. The community's cooperation is crucial in ensuring the smooth functioning of the city's services during these challenging times.