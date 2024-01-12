en English
Aviation

Severe Weather and Grounded Aircraft Cause Flight Chaos in the U.S.

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Severe Weather and Grounded Aircraft Cause Flight Chaos in the U.S.

In a chaotic interplay of nature and technology, U.S. airlines have been beset with major disruptions, seeing roughly 2,000 flights cancelled and an excess of 4,500 delayed. The primary culprits? An unyielding onslaught of severe winter weather and the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 9 aircraft.

Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc

The winter storms, bearing down with particular severity on the Midwest, caused significant disruptions at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. O’Hare, a central hub in the nation’s aviation network, saw a staggering 40% of its flights cancelled. Detroit airport, another vital link, experienced cancellations or delays for roughly 20% of its flights.

Airlines Struggle with Grounded Aircraft

Southwest Airlines, boasting a large operation out of Chicago Midway, cancelled over 400 flights and delayed more than 900. Likewise, United Airlines cancelled approximately 10% of its mainline flights and delayed 20%. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously grounded Boeing 737 Max 9s following an incident with an Alaska Airlines flight where a door plug was blown off, necessitating inspections. This grounding further complicated matters for United and Alaska Airlines, both operators of the aircraft.

Passengers Left in the Lurch

In the midst of this maelstrom, Alaska Airlines announced it would be cancelling all flights on the Max 9 through the upcoming Sunday as it awaited documentation from Boeing and the FAA to start inspections. This decision affects 110 to 150 flights per day. The company expressed their regret to passengers for the disruptions caused by the aircraft being rendered out of service.

As the U.S. grapples with these widespread disruptions, passengers are reminded of the delicate balance between the human desire for speed and convenience and the unpredictability of nature and technology.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

