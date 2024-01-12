en English
Travel & Tourism

Severe Weather Alert: Powerful Storm to Unleash Blizzard Conditions and Severe Thunderstorms Across US

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Severe Weather Alert: Powerful Storm to Unleash Blizzard Conditions and Severe Thunderstorms Across US

A powerful storm originating from the Rocky Mountains and the Southwest is on a fierce eastward course, promising to unleash blizzard conditions and severe weather across large swaths of the United States. The storm, already responsible for blizzard conditions in the Pacific Northwest and a fatal avalanche in California, is set to impact the Plains from late Thursday and continue its onslaught until Saturday, before shifting towards Canada.

Intense Snowfall and Wind across the Midwest

The storm’s icy grip is forecasted to stretch from Missouri to Michigan, with the Great Lakes region bracing for particularly intense snow and wind. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Chicago area, where blizzard conditions are expected to take hold from Friday evening to Saturday morning. Some regions are anticipated to be blanketed by over a foot of snow, accompanied by wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. Major cities such as Chicago and Detroit may see substantial increases in their seasonal snowfall totals. Despite the storm’s extensive reach, major cities in the Northeast are likely to escape significant snow due to higher coastal temperatures.

Severe Thunderstorms Expected in Warmer Regions

In stark contrast to the storm’s icy onslaught, warmer regions, spanning from Texas to the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic, are bracing for severe thunderstorms. The highest risk of these violent weather phenomena has been identified over East Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Supercell thunderstorms, capable of producing stronger tornadoes, are a looming threat in these areas.

Arctic Aftermath: Plunging Temperatures Post-Storm

Once the storm has spent its fury, an arctic chill is set to descend, bringing extremely low temperatures in its wake. Forecasts suggest mercury levels could plunge to 0 degrees as far south as Missouri, and a bone-chilling -30 degrees along the U.S.-Canada border. However, the duration of this cold air mass remains uncertain at this point.

With millions under winter weather alerts, travel may become impossible, particularly along the I-80 corridor. Governors of several states have issued emergency proclamations, with nearly 11,000 flights delayed and at least 961 flights canceled. Previous similar weather patterns have resulted in power outages for hundreds of thousands of properties, causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions across the US.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

