Disaster

Severe Thunderstorm Sparks Widespread Warnings and Power Outages in Arkansas

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Severe Thunderstorm Sparks Widespread Warnings and Power Outages in Arkansas

In the early hours of Friday, January 12, a severe thunderstorm raged over Bryant, Arkansas, turning the night sky into a canvas of dramatic lightning and thunder. Dylan Atkinson, a storm spotter for the National Weather Service, captured the event in a video that swiftly circulated, illuminating the scale of the weather event. The storm was so significant that it prompted local weather agencies to issue immediate warnings, advising residents to brace for the harsh conditions.

Widespread Warnings and Power Outages

But the weather event was not confined to Arkansas alone. Tornado warnings were enacted across neighboring states Louisiana and Mississippi, indicating the broad scale of the storm system. In the wake of the thunderstorms, there was an expectation of a “flash freeze,” a rapid drop in temperature that can lead to quick freezing of water on surfaces, thereby creating hazardous conditions. These warnings underscored the need for caution across these regions.

As the storm continued to rage, its impact was felt across Arkansas. Severe thunderstorms and multiple tornado warnings have resulted in over 20,000 Arkansans being left without power. The storms have particularly impacted areas such as Pulaski County and Saline County, leaving thousands powerless. It was reported that the majority of power outages were concentrated in the Central and Northcentral portions of Arkansas.

Utilities Hard Hit by the Storm

On the front line of these power outages was Entergy, the energy company most impacted by the storm, with over 8,500 of its customers left without power. Other utilities like Carroll Electric Cooperative, Southwestern Electric Power Cooperative, and First Electric Cooperative were also experiencing significant outages. As the storm raged on, these utilities faced a daunting task of restoring power amidst the severe weather conditions.

Continued Vigilance Needed

The video by Dylan Atkinson served as a visual testament to the storm’s impact and the need for continued vigilance in the affected regions. Residents were advised to stay updated through local weather agencies and emergency services, underlining the importance of preparation in the face of such unpredictable weather events. As the storm continues to make its way through these states, the hope is for a swift recovery and minimal damage.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

