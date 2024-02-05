Severe Storm Ravages Central Coast: Santa Cruz Wharf Temporarily Closed

Over the past weekend, an atmospheric river event led to a severe storm that wreaked havoc on the Central Coast, leaving a trail of destruction and claiming at least one life. The force of the storm was such that it has left both private properties and public landscapes in shambles.

Impact on Santa Cruz Wharf

A notable casualty of the storm was the Santa Cruz Wharf, a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. The extent of the damage was severe enough to warrant a public announcement on social media about the condition of the wharf. Consequently, a section of the wharf, housing the Dolphin Restaurant, a public restroom, and the popular sea lion viewing areas, will remain temporarily closed.

The decision to close was made to ensure the safety of the public while repair crews carry out a thorough damage assessment. The duration of this closure remains uncertain as the full extent of the destruction needs to be evaluated before commencing any repair work.

Other Aftermaths of the Storm

Beyond the Santa Cruz Wharf, the storm led to toppled trees, extensive damage to cars, and power outages affecting thousands of PG&E customers. While there were no reported fatalities in these incidents, the community is hopeful of everyone's safety in the area.

The powerful storm has affected nearly 50,000 PG&E customers with power outages, forced the closure of several schools, and led to evacuation orders being lifted in Monterey County.

Community Response and Recovery

In the face of this disaster, the community is banding together in hope and resilience. While the recovery process promises to be a long one, the spirit of the Central Coast residents is evident as they navigate through this challenging time.