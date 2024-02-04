Severe Storm Prompts Heightened Safety Measures in Santa Ynez Valley

A potent storm is currently battering the Central Coast, causing first responders to amplify their staffing and implement preemptive measures, particularly in the Santa Ynez Valley. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Buellton is advising the public to exercise extra vigilance when driving, notably in mountainous regions.

Precautions and Warnings

Officer Michael Griffith, CHP Buellton's Public Information Officer, underscored the significance of avoiding driving during the storm unless absolutely necessary. If travel is inevitable, it should be undertaken with utmost caution. Griffith pinpointed areas along the 101 and 154, including Nojoqui Grade, Gaviota, and Cuesta Grade, as zones demanding extra precaution. He cautioned about the hazards posed by wet embankments, which could trigger rockslides and road hazards.

Proactive Measures

Griffith urged drivers to maintain a high visual horizon and remain alert for any potential threats on the road. Caltrans has undertaken the responsibility of clearing any debris that falls or flows onto the roadways. Local news channels are committed to providing further updates on the storm in the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara during their live broadcasts.

Emergency Measures

Santa Barbara County public safety officers have issued mandatory evacuations ahead of the major storm expected to bring heavy rain and potential flooding. The region is anticipated to receive between 3-6 inches of rain along the South Coast and up to 12 inches in the foothills and mountains. Evacuation orders have been issued for properties along waterways associated with burn areas and creeks in various locations. The American Red Cross has also set up an evacuation center. Officials are urging the public to take the storm seriously and heed evacuation directives to prevent fatalities and injuries.

The storm is projected to be one of the most substantial and significant in the county's history, and measures are being taken to address potential mudslides and debris flows. As the storm continues to unfurl its fury on the Central Coast, the necessity for heightened caution and proactive safety measures is paramount.