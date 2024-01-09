en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Alabama Counties

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Alabama Counties

A powerful storm system swept across Alabama, causing widespread damage in several counties. Fallen trees blocked major highways in Geneva County and Barbour County, particularly along Highway 85 and Highway 130, as reported by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Houston County’s Emergency Management Agency Director, Mark Powell, reported that large trees and debris caused structural damage to numerous homes, although no injuries were reported.

Damage Across Counties

In the Arrowhead Campground area near Marianna, there was significant damage, while Cottonwood, especially on Metcalf Road, witnessed severe destruction. Southern Houston County saw a shed heavily damaged on Hodgesville Road. On East Lafayette Street in Dothan, a tree fell on a car and a home, but no injuries were reported. Fallen trees also caused a temporary traffic block on Willi Varnum Road in Houston County.

Destruction and Disruption

A tree destroyed a shed in Webb, while unconfirmed reports mentioned a billboard falling on Highway 231. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith also confirmed multiple fallen trees in the county. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum reported fallen trees across roads and minor structural damage. Coffee County experienced less severe damage with only small trees down.

No Injuries Despite Severe Damage

Henry County, despite the severe weather, did not report any damage. Meanwhile, the storm disrupted infrastructure and residential areas across the state, with no personal injuries reported. The storm also left tens of thousands without electricity, with nearly 65,000 customers experiencing power outages across Mobile to Cullman counties. Some counties even braced for possible tornadoes.

Despite the widespread damage and disruption, the absence of personal injuries across the storm-hit counties stands as a silver lining. As cleanup and recovery efforts get underway, the resilience of these communities is sure to shine through.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
1 hour ago
Winter Storm Disrupts Eastern US with Power Outages
A potent winter storm has engulfed the eastern United States, triggering widespread disruptions, including power outages affecting over 302,000 homes and businesses across nine states. As the storm advances, a severe cold snap is forecasted over the weekend, which could heighten the existing conditions and potentially impose further complications for affected inhabitants and utility services.
Winter Storm Disrupts Eastern US with Power Outages
Flash Flooding Causes Chaos in Regional Victoria as Residents Wake to Knee-Deep Water
4 hours ago
Flash Flooding Causes Chaos in Regional Victoria as Residents Wake to Knee-Deep Water
ADF and Humanihut Step Up in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath
4 hours ago
ADF and Humanihut Step Up in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath
Tornado Strikes Panama City Beach: Extensive Damage Reported
1 hour ago
Tornado Strikes Panama City Beach: Extensive Damage Reported
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc in South and Midwest, Disrupts Life and Politics
2 hours ago
Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc in South and Midwest, Disrupts Life and Politics
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Recovery Efforts and Call for Support
3 hours ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Recovery Efforts and Call for Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
15 seconds
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
1 min
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
2 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
2 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
2 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
2 mins
Tribute to JPR Williams: Celebrating Rugby's Greatest Full-Backs
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
2 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Position
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
2 mins
New York Giants Eye Raiders' Carmen Bricillo for Offensive Line Coach Role
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Nascent Biotech's Pritumumab: A Potential Breakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
47 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app