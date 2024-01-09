Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage Across Alabama Counties

A powerful storm system swept across Alabama, causing widespread damage in several counties. Fallen trees blocked major highways in Geneva County and Barbour County, particularly along Highway 85 and Highway 130, as reported by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Houston County’s Emergency Management Agency Director, Mark Powell, reported that large trees and debris caused structural damage to numerous homes, although no injuries were reported.

Damage Across Counties

In the Arrowhead Campground area near Marianna, there was significant damage, while Cottonwood, especially on Metcalf Road, witnessed severe destruction. Southern Houston County saw a shed heavily damaged on Hodgesville Road. On East Lafayette Street in Dothan, a tree fell on a car and a home, but no injuries were reported. Fallen trees also caused a temporary traffic block on Willi Varnum Road in Houston County.

Destruction and Disruption

A tree destroyed a shed in Webb, while unconfirmed reports mentioned a billboard falling on Highway 231. Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith also confirmed multiple fallen trees in the county. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum reported fallen trees across roads and minor structural damage. Coffee County experienced less severe damage with only small trees down.

No Injuries Despite Severe Damage

Henry County, despite the severe weather, did not report any damage. Meanwhile, the storm disrupted infrastructure and residential areas across the state, with no personal injuries reported. The storm also left tens of thousands without electricity, with nearly 65,000 customers experiencing power outages across Mobile to Cullman counties. Some counties even braced for possible tornadoes.

Despite the widespread damage and disruption, the absence of personal injuries across the storm-hit counties stands as a silver lining. As cleanup and recovery efforts get underway, the resilience of these communities is sure to shine through.