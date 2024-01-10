en English
Severe Flooding Threat Looms Over Chesapeake Bay: Coastal Flood Warning Issued

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Severe Flooding Threat Looms Over Chesapeake Bay: Coastal Flood Warning Issued

In a situation that calls for vigilance, a Coastal Flood Warning has been issued, remaining in effect until 7 PM Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday. This significant advisory warns of severe flooding expected to impact communities along the Chesapeake Bay and adjacent tidal waterways. Areas predicted to be most affected include Cambridge, Bishops Head, Crisfield MD, Pocomoke City, and Snow Hill.

Imminent Threat to Life and Property

The threat is far from benign, with the expected impact of the flooding to be substantial. It is anticipated that 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas will cause extensive flooding of roads and buildings. The threat to both property and life is substantial, putting waterfront and shoreline homes, businesses, and neighborhoods at severe risk of being isolated due to rising waters.

Unprecedented Water Levels

The water levels are predicted to reach 2 to 3 feet above ground in some places, creating a grave situation. Inundation is expected to make numerous roads impassable, potentially submerging vehicles and necessitating evacuations in some areas. The situation is dire, making it crucial for residents to take precautions to protect flood-prone property.

Precautionary Measures and Tide Predictions

The advisory issued strongly urges residents to avoid driving through floodwaters or around barricades for their safety. Detailed tide predictions for various locations have been provided, indicating times of high tides and the severity of flooding expected. These predictions range from minor to major impacts based on the total tide levels in Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) and Mean Higher High Water (MHHW) categories.

Apart from the immediate flood warning, the state of preparedness declaration by the Maryland governor, sandbag availability, parking garage openings, and high tide times have been updated. The situation demands that citizens remain vigilant, follow local updates and instructions, and brace themselves for potential flooding in areas like downtown Annapolis, the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and Bowley’s Quarters.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

