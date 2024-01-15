Severe Cold Snap Prompts School Closures Across Michigan

The state of Michigan is grappling with an intense wave of cold weather and heavy snowfall, leading to power outages and severe wind chills. The situation has been triggered by an arctic storm over the weekend, causing the National Weather Service (NWS) in Detroit to issue a warning about ‘dangerously cold arctic air.’

Weather Warnings and Advisories

Michigan, specifically Southeast Michigan, is bracing for wind chills predicted to plunge to between -5 and -20 degrees. A wind chill advisory has been enacted until noon on the 15th of January, impacting cities like Ann Arbor, Detroit, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson. Concurrently, West Michigan regions such as Muskegon, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, and Holland are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m.

School Closures Across Michigan

The extreme weather conditions have prompted numerous school districts across Michigan to announce closures for Monday. While some districts, like the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, were already scheduled to be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, others have had to cancel classes due to the severe weather. Areas that have announced school closures include Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Genesee, as well as mid-Michigan regions, and Saginaw, Bay, and Midland counties.

Advisory for Residents

Residents have been directed to check local news websites for complete lists of school closures. The community is urged to stay indoors, limit exposure, and ensure they are adequately prepared for the cold snap. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds can lead to frostbite and hypothermia within minutes, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children. Authorities are asking residents to take all precautions necessary to stay safe during this challenging weather period.