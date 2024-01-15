en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Severe Cold Snap Prompts School Closures Across Michigan

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Severe Cold Snap Prompts School Closures Across Michigan

The state of Michigan is grappling with an intense wave of cold weather and heavy snowfall, leading to power outages and severe wind chills. The situation has been triggered by an arctic storm over the weekend, causing the National Weather Service (NWS) in Detroit to issue a warning about ‘dangerously cold arctic air.’

Weather Warnings and Advisories

Michigan, specifically Southeast Michigan, is bracing for wind chills predicted to plunge to between -5 and -20 degrees. A wind chill advisory has been enacted until noon on the 15th of January, impacting cities like Ann Arbor, Detroit, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Jackson. Concurrently, West Michigan regions such as Muskegon, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, and Holland are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m.

School Closures Across Michigan

The extreme weather conditions have prompted numerous school districts across Michigan to announce closures for Monday. While some districts, like the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, were already scheduled to be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, others have had to cancel classes due to the severe weather. Areas that have announced school closures include Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Genesee, as well as mid-Michigan regions, and Saginaw, Bay, and Midland counties.

Advisory for Residents

Residents have been directed to check local news websites for complete lists of school closures. The community is urged to stay indoors, limit exposure, and ensure they are adequately prepared for the cold snap. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds can lead to frostbite and hypothermia within minutes, especially for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children. Authorities are asking residents to take all precautions necessary to stay safe during this challenging weather period.

0
Education United States Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Impact of International Students on UK Education: Challenges and Opportunities
In a recent study, researchers from UCL, the Universities of Surrey and Essex, have discovered that international students do not significantly impact the educational and early labour market outcomes of UK-domiciled peers in higher education. The study, published in the European Economic Review, scrutinized data from undergraduate students in England from academic years 2007/08 to
Impact of International Students on UK Education: Challenges and Opportunities
Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening
6 mins ago
Last-Minute School Admissions Surge in Kimberley Ahead of Reopening
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
7 mins ago
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors
4 mins ago
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
4 mins ago
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
6 mins ago
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
34 seconds
UK Defense Secretary Calls for Increased Defense Spending Among NATO Members
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
57 seconds
Shane Lowry Eyes Promising 2024 on PGA Tour After 'Average' Year
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
2 mins
Malik Hall's Turnaround: From Zero to Hero for Michigan State Basketball
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
2 mins
Imran Khan's Bail Amidst Tensions Stirs Pakistan's Political Landscape
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
2 mins
Jack Draper: A Bold Statement on and off the Court at the Australian Open
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
2 mins
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
2 mins
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
2 mins
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
2 mins
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
4 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
23 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
46 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app