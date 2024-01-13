en English
Safety

Severe Cold Outbreak to Hit U.S. Regions: Preparations and Safety Measures Advised

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Severe Cold Outbreak to Hit U.S. Regions: Preparations and Safety Measures Advised

A series of Arctic storms is set to unleash a severe cold outbreak across the Plains, Midwest, and Mid-South regions of the U.S. from January 14-17, 2024. This significant weather event is anticipated to bring extremely low temperatures and potential snowfall to these areas, posing challenges and risks to health, daily life, and infrastructure.

Intense Winter Blast

The imminent cold snap, linked to the polar vortex, is expected to introduce bitterly cold temperatures across the U.S. in the coming days. This climatic assault is expected to hit regions with sub-zero temperatures, freezing rain, and heavy snow, causing avalanches and deaths due to the extreme weather conditions. The ongoing winter storm has already impacted the northern U.S. with blinding snow, freezing rain, and bitter cold temperatures, leading to deadly avalanches and treacherous icy roads.

Ripples Across Various Sectors

These extreme weather conditions have not just affected daily life but also disrupted political events, sports fixtures, and air travel. Republican presidential hopefuls have postponed campaign events in Iowa due to heavy snow and strong winds, and NFL playoff games face the threat of being staged in harsh conditions. Flights have been cancelled, and blizzard warnings have been issued across several areas.

Preparation and Safety Measures

As the dangers of the cold outbreak loom, individuals, communities, and local authorities are advised to take precautionary measures and preparations to mitigate the adverse effects of the cold spell. Safety measures such as keeping garage doors closed, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors for more air circulation, letting cold water drip from the faucets, and maintaining a constant thermostat temperature throughout the day are recommended. Staying informed about the latest updates and advisories from weather authorities is crucial for safety and readiness.

Safety United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

