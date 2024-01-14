en English
Disaster

Severe ‘Arctic Blast’ Winter Weather Conditions Sweep Across the U.S.

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
An ‘Arctic blast’ has swept across the United States, unleashing severe winter weather conditions from the West Coast to the Northeast, and even reaching parts of the South. The National Weather Service has warned of wind chills plummeting to as low as -70 degrees Fahrenheit in Montana and the western Dakotas. Near the Great Lakes, whiteout conditions are expected, while New York State is bracing for up to two feet of snow.

The Perilous Impact of the Arctic Blast

The continuing onslaught of this extreme weather, forecasted to last through the holiday weekend, poses significant dangers. Risks of frostbite and hypothermia are particularly high in the Rocky Mountain region, the Dakotas, and Montana, and extend south through the Mississippi Valley. As a result of the storm, over 11,000 customers had experienced power blackouts in New York State by Saturday evening. In response to the escalating weather crisis, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has urged residents to seek shelter and brace for potential further power outages.

Disruption to Daily Life and Public Events

The severe weather has also led to the rescheduling of the NFL wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. The West Coast, the Plains, the Northeast, and some southern states are bracing for a mix of snow, sleet, and rain. The heavy snow and icy conditions have triggered high avalanche warnings in the Sierra Nevada and Rockies and have rendered travel conditions from poor to impossible in several states, including Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

Preparing for the Winter Fury

As the Arctic blast continues to grip the nation, preparations are being undertaken to mitigate its impact. Roads and highways are being pre-treated, and people are stocking up on essential supplies. Residents have been advised to prepare their homes for the frigid temperatures to prevent pipe damage. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is monitoring the weather conditions to prevent strains on the state’s power grid, recalling the havoc wrought by the Great Freeze of February 2021. As the nation bunkers down for the winter onslaught, the only certainty seems to be the uncertainty of what the Arctic blast will bring next.

Disaster United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

