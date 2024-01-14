en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Severe ‘Arctic Blast’ Winter Storm Strikes the United States with Dangerous Conditions

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Severe ‘Arctic Blast’ Winter Storm Strikes the United States with Dangerous Conditions

An expansive and severe winter storm, an Arctic blast, is currently wreaking havoc across vast swathes of the United States. The storm is delivering exceptionally low temperatures and perilous weather conditions, causing disruptions and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Arctic Temperatures Grip the Nation

The brunt of the storm is being felt in Montana and the western Dakotas, where wind chills have plummeted to a biting -70 degrees Fahrenheit. In areas closer to the Great Lakes, whiteout conditions are prevailing, with snowfall expected to reach two feet in parts of New York State. The cold air, originating from Canada and the Arctic, is altering the mild weather pattern the US has been experiencing due to El Niño.

National Weather Service Warnings

The National Weather Service’s forecast indicates that the relentless snow, sleet, rain, and hazardous wind chills will persist throughout the holiday weekend. This Arctic blast is not constrained to the West Coast, Plains, and parts of the Northeast; it is also extending its icy grasp into regions of the South. The National Weather Service has cautioned about the risk of frostbite and hypothermia due to the wind chills, especially in the Rocky Mountain region, the Dakotas, Montana, and down through the Mississippi Valley.

Preparations and Precautions

Given the severity of the weather conditions, travelers have been advised to carry a cold survival kit if they must travel. Detailed maps of the latest forecasts for freezing temperatures are available for those who need to stay informed about the conditions. States of emergency have been declared in Arkansas and Louisiana. As the extreme cold tests Texas’s power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has warned of strains but does not anticipate widespread issues like those encountered during the winter storm of 2021.

More than 75% of the US population is estimated to experience temperatures below freezing in the coming week. The storm, expected to bring hazardous ice, freezing rain, and up to 7 inches of snow in some areas, is likely to linger in the South until late Tuesday before tracking into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As the nation braces for this Arctic onslaught, preparations are being made while memories of previous storms remain fresh in mind.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
19 mins ago
Airline Incidents Reinforce Importance of Pre-flight Safety Briefings
Recent airline incidents have cast a glaring spotlight on the importance of heeding pre-flight safety demonstrations. A burning Japan Airlines Airbus A350-900 on January 2nd and an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 with a blown door plug on January 5th serve as stark reminders of the potential perils in the sky. But beyond the
Airline Incidents Reinforce Importance of Pre-flight Safety Briefings
Electric Scooter on Miami Highway: A Dangerous Stunt Sparks Safety Concerns
2 hours ago
Electric Scooter on Miami Highway: A Dangerous Stunt Sparks Safety Concerns
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
2 hours ago
Mount Pearl Closes Skating Rinks and Suspends Winter Programs due to Unfit Conditions
Arctic Blast Sends Temperatures Plunging in Southern US, NWS Issues Warnings
51 mins ago
Arctic Blast Sends Temperatures Plunging in Southern US, NWS Issues Warnings
Airline Incidents Stress Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Demonstrations
1 hour ago
Airline Incidents Stress Importance of Pre-Flight Safety Demonstrations
Magarini Death Mystery: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
2 hours ago
Magarini Death Mystery: Woman Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances
Latest Headlines
World News
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
1 min
Bul FC Resumes Training, Eyes First League Title
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
7 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
7 mins
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
9 mins
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
10 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
12 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
12 mins
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
13 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
14 mins
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app