Seton Hall Prep Leads the Charge in the 77th Essex County Tournament

In a thrilling display of basketball prowess, Seton Hall Prep triumphed over Columbia with a score of 68-59 in the first round of the 77th Essex County Tournament. This victory has paved the way for Seton Hall Prep to clash with East Orange in the upcoming quarterfinals.

Gino Romano: The Gamechanger

The match saw Gino Romano, the star player of Seton Hall Prep, leading the charge with an impressive 17 points. The game was evenly tied after the first quarter, but Seton Hall Prep shifted gears in the second quarter, surging ahead with an astounding 27-7 scoring run. This crucial period in the game showcased Romano's significant contribution to his team's triumph.

James Dunnemann II and Primo Delgado also proved instrumental in this victory by scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively. Dylan Guzzardo and Daniel Beazer further bolstered the team's performance with their substantial contributions. On the opposing side, Julien Leveille of Columbia emerged as the top scorer for his team with a total of 24 points.

Other Matches Shaping the Tournament

In another captivating match, Newark Tech overcame North Star Academy with a score of 83-71, securing their place in the quarterfinals against Montclair Immaculate. Jalen Baker was the standout player in this match, delivering a double-double with a remarkable 30 points and 10 rebounds. Malcolm Bragg and Marcus Braff also played pivotal roles in this win, with significant point contributions.

Moreover, East Orange outperformed Newark East Side with a 53-36 win, while Payne Tech outclassed Newark Central with a score of 86-71. The latter match saw Robert Foster and Gerald Edwell delivering stellar performances. These winners are now geared up to compete in the quarterfinals of the tournament, promising more exciting games in the days to come.