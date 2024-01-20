Seton Catholic College Prep Adopts Innovative Four-Day School Week

Seton Catholic College Prep, a Vancouver-based high school, is set to pioneer a four-day school week starting from the fall of 2024. This significant change in traditional schooling reflects a nationwide trend where over 1,600 districts in 24 states have adopted similar schedules, primarily for budgetary reasons. However, Seton's move stands apart as it aims to augment overall class time, thereby addressing the general concern of reduced instructional time associated with a four-day school week.

A New Dawn in Education

Under the new schedule, the school week will run from Tuesday to Friday, with seven-period days from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays will be dedicated to teacher planning and professional development, with the afternoons open for student consultations. The students are expected to utilize Mondays for homework, meetings, and other productive activities. However, the school also recognizes that leisure activities could take place. The change will see an extension of the school day by 25 minutes and a reduction in early-release days. The primary objective is to increase the total learning time over the school year, unlike many other institutions that have adopted the four-day week for financial reasons.

Navigating the Implications

Research indicates that the cornerstone of maintaining academic performance in a four-day school week is to ensure sufficient class time, a factor that Seton Catholic College Prep has taken into account. Albeit, the implications of this schedule can vary between different age groups. High school students, like those at Seton, are considered more capable of managing the additional free time effectively compared to younger pupils. Challenges such as mid-afternoon transportation and potential distractions like video games have been acknowledged by the school and parents alike.

A Leap of Faith

While the impact of a four-day school week on standardized test scores has been mixed nationally, the school believes that this experiment is worth a try. It's an attempt to balance educational improvement with financial efficiency, and a step forward in exploring alternative approaches to traditional schooling, which could potentially reshape the future of education.