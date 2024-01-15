Seth Yakatan: A Guiding Force in the Complex Cannabis Industry

Seth Yakatan, co-founder of Katan Associates International, has carved a niche for himself as a trusted advisor in the complex cannabis industry. With a professional journey spanning over three decades, Yakatan has earned his reputation through a blend of seasoned expertise and candid honesty.

Unmasking the Cannabis Market

Yakatan is known for his unflinching perspective on the cannabis market. He identifies three prevalent obstacles - federal illegality, unprofitable investments, and underperforming companies. His skepticism towards the American political process is rooted in its perceived inability to positively influence the cannabis market. Despite this, he holds a pragmatic approach, advising companies to operate within the market's existing constraints.

California's Cannabis Climate

His insights into California's cannabis market are particularly noteworthy. Yakatan paints a picture of a stringent regulatory and taxing environment that poses significant challenges for businesses. These observations not only shed light on the current state of affairs but also serve as a guide for companies hoping to navigate these turbulent waters.

Shaping the Cannabis Conversation

Yakatan's knowledge and expertise will be on full display at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight event in Culver City, California. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and gain invaluable insights into cannabis investment, policies, and trends. In a market that experts believe is poised for unprecedented growth, Yakatan's voice resonates with clarity and foresight, offering a discerning perspective for investors and companies alike.