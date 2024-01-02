Seth Kaplan Calls for Community Institutions to Tackle ‘Social Poverty’

Political-economic analyst and renowned expert on fragile states, Seth Kaplan, is spotlighting the issue of ‘social poverty’ in the United States. This term, as Kaplan explains in his recent book ‘Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time,’ is not exclusive to economically deprived areas but also afflicts materially wealthy locales grappling with social isolation. Kaplan’s book lays out a roadmap for scaling up relationships to fortify neighborhood support systems, underscoring the integral role of local institutions – especially churches – in tackling this societal issue.

Social Poverty: A Hidden Affliction

According to Kaplan, social poverty is a less visible, yet pervasive condition, characterized by a lack of strong social networks and communal bonds. It can affect both, impoverished and affluent neighborhoods, making it a universal issue. Despite being surrounded by material wealth, residents in these areas may suffer from isolation and lack of social support, leading to detrimental effects on their mental and emotional health.

Churches and Community Institutions: The Frontline Warriors

Kaplan, a distinguished faculty at Johns Hopkins University, is championing a place-based, communal approach for churches to adopt. He is pushing for a shift from a consumerist view of faith towards a robust, community-oriented practice. Kaplan criticizes churches for replicating secular societal patterns and urges them to redirect their focus towards social reform rather than politics. This, he believes, will aid in restoring the social fabric and offer a sense of belonging and support to the communities they serve.

Building Strong Neighborhoods: The Role of Relationships

At the heart of Kaplan’s message is the conviction that strong neighborhoods are built on the foundation of relationships and mutual support among community members. By strengthening these connections, communities can combat social poverty and create environments where all residents feel connected, valued, and supported. Kaplan’s call to action serves as a timely reminder of the importance of community in an increasingly isolated world.