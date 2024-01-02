en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Seth Kaplan Calls for Community Institutions to Tackle ‘Social Poverty’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Seth Kaplan Calls for Community Institutions to Tackle ‘Social Poverty’

Political-economic analyst and renowned expert on fragile states, Seth Kaplan, is spotlighting the issue of ‘social poverty’ in the United States. This term, as Kaplan explains in his recent book ‘Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time,’ is not exclusive to economically deprived areas but also afflicts materially wealthy locales grappling with social isolation. Kaplan’s book lays out a roadmap for scaling up relationships to fortify neighborhood support systems, underscoring the integral role of local institutions – especially churches – in tackling this societal issue.

Social Poverty: A Hidden Affliction

According to Kaplan, social poverty is a less visible, yet pervasive condition, characterized by a lack of strong social networks and communal bonds. It can affect both, impoverished and affluent neighborhoods, making it a universal issue. Despite being surrounded by material wealth, residents in these areas may suffer from isolation and lack of social support, leading to detrimental effects on their mental and emotional health.

Churches and Community Institutions: The Frontline Warriors

Kaplan, a distinguished faculty at Johns Hopkins University, is championing a place-based, communal approach for churches to adopt. He is pushing for a shift from a consumerist view of faith towards a robust, community-oriented practice. Kaplan criticizes churches for replicating secular societal patterns and urges them to redirect their focus towards social reform rather than politics. This, he believes, will aid in restoring the social fabric and offer a sense of belonging and support to the communities they serve.

Building Strong Neighborhoods: The Role of Relationships

At the heart of Kaplan’s message is the conviction that strong neighborhoods are built on the foundation of relationships and mutual support among community members. By strengthening these connections, communities can combat social poverty and create environments where all residents feel connected, valued, and supported. Kaplan’s call to action serves as a timely reminder of the importance of community in an increasingly isolated world.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghana Journalists Association President Assures Media Support in New Year Message

By Ebenezer Mensah

Portland's New Seasonal Shelter: A Step Towards Combating Homelessness

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lexington Manor's History Brought to Life: An Unprecedented Digitization Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: A Year of Joyful Milestones

By BNN Correspondents

Potential CIA Interference and Rising Political Tensions: A Look at th ...
@Politics · 10 mins
Potential CIA Interference and Rising Political Tensions: A Look at th ...
heart comment 0
Mother Shamed at Tesco for Letting Ill Toddler Eat Snacks Sparks Online Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Mother Shamed at Tesco for Letting Ill Toddler Eat Snacks Sparks Online Debate
Hispanic Middle Class Experiences Significant Growth in the United States

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hispanic Middle Class Experiences Significant Growth in the United States
Historical Cedar Table from Madison’s Estate Finds Home at Wolf Gap Vineyard

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Historical Cedar Table from Madison's Estate Finds Home at Wolf Gap Vineyard
Personality Traits, Not Looks, Hold More Weight in Relationships, Research Suggests

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Personality Traits, Not Looks, Hold More Weight in Relationships, Research Suggests
Latest Headlines
World News
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
23 seconds
Kansas State to conclude Nonconference Games with Faceoff against Chicago State
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
24 seconds
Major League Wrestling Announces Return to Tampa with 'WAR CHAMBER'
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
36 seconds
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
37 seconds
Michigan and Washington Triumph in CFP Semifinals: Set for Championship Showdown
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
40 seconds
Kano State Governor Refutes Rumors of SSG's Dismissal
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
53 seconds
Comprehensive Coverage: Kildare Live and the Leinster Leader Keep Locals Informed
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
57 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election
NFL Veteran Kicker Brett Maher Gets Another Shot with the Los Angeles Rams
1 min
NFL Veteran Kicker Brett Maher Gets Another Shot with the Los Angeles Rams
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
20 seconds
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
36 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app