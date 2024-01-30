ServisFirst Bancshares Reports Strong Q4 Earnings, Projects Bright Future

Unveiling its robust financial performance for 2023, ServisFirst Bancshares, based in Birmingham, Alabama, conducted its fourth-quarter earnings call. CEO Tom Broughton outlined the company's fiscal health, emphasizing the significant increase in net interest income and stability witnessed in the final quarter.

Financial Highlights and Future Projections

Marking a successful financial year, the company reported a 15% year-over-year surge in deposit growth and a parallel growth in commercial accounts over 2022. Despite a static credit line utilization since mid-2022, the bank experienced loan growth in five of the last seven months of the year. Further strengthening the financial foundation, ServisFirst Bancshares reported the early payoff of $178 million in loans at an average rate of 4.3%, contributing positively to its profitability.

Looking towards the future, the company anticipates tailwinds from the net interest margin in the subsequent years. Predictions point to an escalation in loan pipeline growth and loan activity, supported by fresh markets like Memphis and the onboarding of new producers. Credit quality has remained resilient, with no early indications of economic turbulence.

New Leadership and Market Expansion

With a vision to tap into the $41 billion in total deposits in the Memphis, Tennessee market, ServisFirst Bancshares announced Joel Smith as the new President of this region. The strategic move is aligned with the company’s growth trajectory and its intent to capitalize on promising markets.

Operational Success and Credit Performance

Chief Operating Officer Rodney Rushing spoke about the correspondent division's successful performance in the latter half of 2023, marking deposit growth and the establishment of new relationships. The division's focus is set on improving liability costs going into 2024. On the credit front, Chief Credit Officer Henry Abbott reported an exceptional loan portfolio performance and stable or improving credit metrics.

The bank's liquidity, credit quality, and capital have seen improvements, with a strong concentration on a balanced approach to loan and deposit growth in the future. The loan repricing initiative and the rationalization of higher deposit costs are expected to contribute to net income in 2024, further solidifying the bank’s financial status.