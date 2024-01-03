Serving Up Fractions: How Pizza is Making Math More Engaging at Jackson Elementary School

At Jackson Elementary School, the classrooms buzz with curiosity and palpable excitement. The reason? An unconventional fractions lesson facilitated by teachers, Shontaye Leonard and Quawanda Armstead. This late October, the math session found a unique approach: pizzas. By using the universally adored food as a tool, these educators have transformed the abstract concept of fractions into a tangible, and more engaging learning experience for their students.

A Slice of Knowledge

On the day of the lesson, students such as Dylan Lollis, Jameson Hills, and Oscar Dixon were seen working through their equations with a newfound interest. The pizza-themed lesson allowed these young minds to visualize fractions, making the mathematical concept more accessible and interesting. The approach, while simple, brilliantly underscores the power of relating abstract concepts to familiar objects or experiences.

Hands-On Learning

This hands-on approach to teaching isn’t just about making learning fun. It’s about creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment where students are encouraged to apply mathematical ideas to real-world situations. By doing this, Leonard and Armstead are helping their students better grasp the complex concepts involved in fractions, paving the path for them to excel in more advanced mathematical topics in the future.

More Than Just Pizza

Moreover, the pizza-themed lesson is more than just a teaching tool—it’s a testament to the power of creative education. By stepping away from traditional teaching methods and incorporating real-world elements into their lessons, Leonard and Armstead are not only making math more enjoyable, they’re also setting a precedent for how subjects can be taught in a more engaging and effective way. This innovative approach to teaching could very well be the key to unlocking a whole new way of learning, one where students are excited and eager to delve into even the most complex subjects.