en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Serving Up Fractions: How Pizza is Making Math More Engaging at Jackson Elementary School

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:37 am EST
Serving Up Fractions: How Pizza is Making Math More Engaging at Jackson Elementary School

At Jackson Elementary School, the classrooms buzz with curiosity and palpable excitement. The reason? An unconventional fractions lesson facilitated by teachers, Shontaye Leonard and Quawanda Armstead. This late October, the math session found a unique approach: pizzas. By using the universally adored food as a tool, these educators have transformed the abstract concept of fractions into a tangible, and more engaging learning experience for their students.

A Slice of Knowledge

On the day of the lesson, students such as Dylan Lollis, Jameson Hills, and Oscar Dixon were seen working through their equations with a newfound interest. The pizza-themed lesson allowed these young minds to visualize fractions, making the mathematical concept more accessible and interesting. The approach, while simple, brilliantly underscores the power of relating abstract concepts to familiar objects or experiences.

Hands-On Learning

This hands-on approach to teaching isn’t just about making learning fun. It’s about creating an interactive and engaging classroom environment where students are encouraged to apply mathematical ideas to real-world situations. By doing this, Leonard and Armstead are helping their students better grasp the complex concepts involved in fractions, paving the path for them to excel in more advanced mathematical topics in the future.

More Than Just Pizza

Moreover, the pizza-themed lesson is more than just a teaching tool—it’s a testament to the power of creative education. By stepping away from traditional teaching methods and incorporating real-world elements into their lessons, Leonard and Armstead are not only making math more enjoyable, they’re also setting a precedent for how subjects can be taught in a more engaging and effective way. This innovative approach to teaching could very well be the key to unlocking a whole new way of learning, one where students are excited and eager to delve into even the most complex subjects.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ASUWT Panel Discussion Outlines Initiatives for Student Safety and Food Security

By Hadeel Hashem

Industry Veterans' Key Advice for a Successful Career in Commercial Real Estate

By Nimrah Khatoon

Bedford High School Gripped by Tragedy: Sophomore Student on Life Support Following Car Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Wausau Community United: The Winter Recess Project Warms Students

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resource ...
@Education · 6 mins
Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resource ...
heart comment 0
University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

By Shivani Chauhan

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding
Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Survey

By BNN Correspondents

Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Survey
Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting
California’s Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up

By BNN Correspondents

California's Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
12 seconds
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
18 seconds
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
36 seconds
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
1 min
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
1 min
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
1 min
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
2 mins
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
2 mins
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
2 mins
Scynexis Adjusts Commercial Agreement with GSK Following Product Recall
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
9 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
23 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app