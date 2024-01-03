ServiceNow Schedules Conference Call for Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), a key player in the cloud-based platforms and solutions industry, has announced a conference call slated for January 24, 2024, at 2 PM Pacific Time. This event is expected to shed light on the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2023. Interested parties across the globe can partake in this conference call by dialing a specified toll-free number, alongside a passcode. In addition, the conference can also be accessed via a live webcast.

Streamlining Corporate Workflow

ServiceNow’s mission is to streamline work across organizations, thereby fostering a more innovative, connected, and agile environment. The company’s platform provides an array of solutions to automate and unify an enterprise’s operations, boost customer experiences, and enhance productivity. With tools for swift low-code app development and workflow modernization, ServiceNow is empowering not just developers, but every employee within an organization.

Transforming IT operations

ServiceNow’s platform is focused on transforming IT operations, offering proactive digital operations with AIOps, and managing risk and resilience in real-time. It seeks to create engaging employee experiences, support safe working environments, and address emerging talent needs. By delivering long-term strategic value, reducing risk, and strengthening common services, ServiceNow is helping organizations to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape.

Investment Movements and Market Performance

Investment firm Moody Lynn Lieberson LLC heightened its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter, owning 30,787 shares valued at $17,209,000. Several other hedge funds and institutional investors have also altered their positions in the stock. Meanwhile, company directors and insiders have sold thousands of shares of the company’s stock. NOW shares have an average rating of ‘Moderate Buy’ with a consensus price target of $621.39, and are currently trading at $683.16. The company’s market cap stands at $140.05 billion, with a price to earnings ratio of 91.51.

Post the conference call and webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days, accessible via the investor relations section of ServiceNow’s website or by dialing designated numbers coupled with the provided passcode.