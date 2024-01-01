en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Service Members Pledge to Hold Biden Administration Accountable for Controversial Vaccine Mandate

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:39 pm EST
Service Members Pledge to Hold Biden Administration Accountable for Controversial Vaccine Mandate

In a stirring demonstration of solidarity, over 200 active and retired service members have pledged to hold the Biden administration accountable for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate they claim infringed upon their rights. The mandate, enacted in August 2021, resulted in the termination of more than 8,000 service members who refused vaccination on religious or medical grounds. The service members allege that the mandate involved unlawful actions, including denial of informed consent and unwilling medical experimentation, thereby violating constitutional rights.

Military Leadership Called into Question

At the helm of the accountability call are top military leaders, including Gen. Mark Milley, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. James McConville, former chief of staff of the Army. Despite the rescinding of the mandate in December 2022, the dismissed service members have not been reinstated or compensated, fueling the drive for accountability.

Letter of Commitment and Repercussions

A letter signed by the concerned service members and some Congressional candidates for 2024 outlines their commitment to holding the military leadership accountable through lawful means. This action has incited a potent reaction among lawmakers and service members alike. Some service members have experienced significant hardships such as homelessness and vaccine injuries, consequent of the mandate.

Amendment in NDAA and Recruitment Shortage

A recent amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY 2024 permits fired service members to amend their discharge status. However, critics argue that this provision falls short in addressing the injustices they have endured. Compounding the issue is the Army’s recruitment shortage, with a shortfall of 10,000 recruits in fiscal year 2022, a deficit that has raised concerns about the readiness of our armed forces.

0
Military United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran's Alborz Warship Moves into Red Sea, Heightening Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Shifts Military Strategy Amid Prolonged Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Detainee Deaths, Military Operations, and Systemic Crises

By Shivani Chauhan

Analysts Question AUKUS Timeline for Nuclear Submarines ...
@Australia · 49 mins
Analysts Question AUKUS Timeline for Nuclear Submarines ...
heart comment 0
Norway Authorizes Direct Weapons Sales to Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

By Justice Nwafor

Norway Authorizes Direct Weapons Sales to Ukraine Amid Ongoing War
Kim Jong Un’s Family Joins New Year’s Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kim Jong Un's Family Joins New Year's Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric
Ukraine’s Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Air Defenses Intercept Russian X-59 Guided Missile
Israel Announces Troop Withdrawal from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Israel Announces Troop Withdrawal from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living
55 seconds
ITV Spotlights Growing Demand for Food Banks Amid Rising Cost of Living
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
2 mins
2024: The Year of Elections and Global Repercussions
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
2 mins
Patrik Allvin Reveals Development Timelines for Canucks Prospects
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
2 mins
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
3 mins
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
3 mins
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
3 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
5 mins
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
5 mins
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
16 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
16 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
35 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
36 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app