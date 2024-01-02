en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Service Dog Owner Faces Harrowing Confrontation at Target Store

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
Service Dog Owner Faces Harrowing Confrontation at Target Store

In a disconcerting encounter at a Target store, a woman, identified as Katie on TikTok with the handle serviceaussiebailey, was confronted by an unidentified customer while shopping with her service dog, Bailey. The customer challenged the presence of Bailey in the store, questioning the cleanliness of the dog and the potential risk of contamination in a food retail environment.

Dispute over Service Animal Rules

Keeping her cool, Katie addressed the woman’s concerns, explaining that Bailey, as a service animal, had every right to be in public spaces selling food, according to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). When asked for documentation or registration to validate Bailey’s status as a service animal, Katie highlighted the absence of any official government registration for service animals in the US. Furthermore, she asserted her right to not disclose her disability or provide documentation for the same.

Escalation of the Tense Situation

Despite Katie’s patient attempts to educate the woman about the ADA’s stipulations and the role of a service animal, the situation took a turn for the worse. The woman persisted in her confrontation, seeking intervention from a store manager and trailing Katie around the store. The escalating tension led Katie to abandon her shopping and leave the store, leaving her groceries behind.

Viral Video Sparks Public Outrage and Support

The entire incident was captured on video and subsequently shared on TikTok. The video quickly gained traction, going viral with millions of viewers expressing their support for Katie and Bailey. The unidentified woman’s behavior was widely criticized, with many viewers highlighting the importance of respect and understanding for individuals with service animals. The ADA lays down clear rules stating that service animals – which need not undergo professional training or wear any specific identification – can be any dog, irrespective of breed or size, trained to perform tasks related to a person’s disability.

0
Social Issues United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anna Uddenberg: Artistic Critique of Social Media Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Deputy Commissioner Releases Rs 26 Lakh for Education of Children of Construction Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

Ghanaian Communications Professional Calls for Respectful Public Discourse Amidst Societal Changes

By Ebenezer Mensah

Stassie Karanikolaou's TikTok Post Fuels Pregnancy Rumors and Questions About Friendship with Kylie Jenner

By BNN Correspondents

Petersburg Set to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Commemorative ...
@Social Issues · 32 mins
Petersburg Set to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Commemorative ...
heart comment 0
Tristan Tate Criticizes Policing of Virtual Reality, Continues to Court Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

Tristan Tate Criticizes Policing of Virtual Reality, Continues to Court Controversy
Unexpected Peace on TTC Subway Amidst New Year’s Eve Chaos

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unexpected Peace on TTC Subway Amidst New Year's Eve Chaos
April Rietdyk: A Legacy of Service and Resilience in Chatham-Kent

By Sakchi Khandelwal

April Rietdyk: A Legacy of Service and Resilience in Chatham-Kent
Kaitlyn Bristowe Confronts Online Bullying and Rumors, Advocates for Kindness

By Rizwan Shah

Kaitlyn Bristowe Confronts Online Bullying and Rumors, Advocates for Kindness
Latest Headlines
World News
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
16 seconds
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
2 mins
Declining Support for Biden Among Black and Latino Voters: Implications and Responses
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
2 mins
Paramedic Chief Proposes Bylaw to Limit Roadside Memorials for First Responders' Mental Health
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
2 mins
Chicago Sports in 2023: A Year of Turmoil
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
4 mins
Latina Democrats Prioritize Abortion Rights in 2024 Campaigns
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
4 mins
2023: A Year of Highs and Lows for Chicago Sports
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
4 mins
Kurt Angle Reflects on Career: WrestleMania 21 Match 'Greatest of All Time'
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
4 mins
Six NFL Players Poised as Potential Trade Candidates in 2023 Offseason
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
22 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app