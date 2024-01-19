Service Compression Secures Investment from Warburg Pincus, Aims for Sustainable Expansion

In a significant move towards sustainable energy practices, Service Compression, LLC, a key player in natural gas compression services in Texas, has completed a preferred equity investment with Warburg Pincus through the Capital Solutions Founders Fund. This forms part of an overarching financial strategy that includes a fresh credit facility led by J.P. Morgan and additional capital injection from its existing and new shareholders.

Repaying Debts and Fueling Growth

These newly-acquired funds are earmarked to settle the outstanding debts tied to the existing credit facility with Crestline Investors, Inc. More importantly, they are designed to bolster the company's growth, particularly in the realm of its electric compression units. This expansion is a strategic step that closely aligns with Service Compression's commitment to meet customer ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) goals by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Warburg Pincus: A Partner with a Purpose

The partnership with Warburg Pincus, a firm known for its keen interest in investing in sustainable companies, stands as a robust endorsement of Service Compression's dedication to superior customer service and adherence to industry-leading practices. Service Compression's electric compression strategy is in line with Warburg Pincus' focus, further solidifying the partnership's shared vision.

Behind the Scenes

Moelis & Company and Imperial Capital served as the placement agents for this deal. On the legal front, Baker Botts L.L.P. and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP represented Service Compression and Warburg Pincus respectively. Service Compression, already having a substantial presence in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, is now poised to further its ESG initiatives in the upstream oil and gas sector.