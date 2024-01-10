en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Service 1stFinancial Rebrands as Comfort Connect, Aligning with Market Shift

In a significant strategic move, Service 1stFinancial, LLC, a leading financial technology and training organization servicing residential home services contractors, has announced its rebranding to Comfort Connect. The rebranding initiative is designed to echo the company’s evolving market offerings and align more closely with its flagship Premier Program.

Shifting to a Service-Based Model

Comfort Connect’s Premier Program is a unique subscription service for homeowners seeking to replace and upgrade their home comfort systems. This comprehensive program caters to a wide range of home comfort needs, including HVAC systems, tank and tankless water heaters, water softening and purification systems, and standby generators. Notably, heat pumps constitute approximately 40% of the portfolio, indicating a strong demand for energy-efficient heating solutions.

The rebranding mirrors a broader industry transition from a product-centric model to a service-oriented one. This shift caters to the current consumer preferences for service-based consumption, effectively eliminating the upfront costs and traditional responsibilities associated with product ownership.

Maintaining Contractor-Consumer Connections

Founder & CEO of Comfort Connect, Anuj Khanna, emphasized that the new brand is more reflective of the connections they establish between contractors and consumers. “Our aim is to create stronger links between homeowners and the contractors providing these essential services,” Khanna said. “Comfort Connect truly embodies our mission.”

Tom Towe, VP of Marketing & Business Development, reiterated that despite the name change, the Premier Program’s offerings would remain consistent. “Our commitment to providing top-tier programs for homeowners and supporting contractors with exceptional training remains unwavering,” Towe affirmed.

Comfort Connect: A Unique Market Position

Based in Bethesda, MD, Comfort Connect positions itself as the only independent provider of comprehensive, worry-free home comfort programs. As the home service industry gradually shifts towards a subscription model, the company continues to support contractors with training and facilitation, helping them navigate this transformative journey.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds
Atlanta, Georgia, saw a 5% decline in tax collections last month, resulting in a shortfall of $159.1 million compared to the $3.21 billion collected in December of 2022. The plunge in revenue is primarily attributed to a substantial 114% rise in tax refunds issued to taxpayers, causing a 3.6% reduction in individual income tax receipts.
Georgia Tax Collections Decline by 5% Amid Increased Tax Refunds
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
2 mins ago
Volkswagen Group Bounces Back with Strong Sales in 2023 Amidst Challenges
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
4 mins ago
U.S. Asset Managers Await SEC Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Confusion from Fake Post
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
39 seconds ago
Nottinghamshire's Chocolate Factory Strike Ends with Significant Pay Increase
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
1 min ago
Kodiak Robotics Unveils Advanced Autonomous Semi-Truck at CES 2024
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals
1 min ago
Activist Investors Hit Record High in M&A Demands Amidst Drop in Global Deals
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
2 mins
New Orleans Saints: The Offseason of Preparation and Improvement
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
2 mins
Jackson Irvine: Tattoos, Football Kits and Advocacy - A Journey Beyond the Football Field
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
2 mins
The Impact of Gaza Conflict on Children and the Nuances of Adult SEO
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
3 mins
Karan Singh's Resilient Victory in ITF Mandya Open: A Day of Mixed Fortunes
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
3 mins
Fenerbahce Secures Signing of Italian Defender Leonardo Bonucci
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
3 mins
New Orleans Saints: An Offseason of Opportunities and Challenges
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
3 mins
2024 Cheltenham Festival: Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow Among Gold Cup Favorites
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
4 mins
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
4 mins
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app