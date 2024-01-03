Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol

Swedish firm Serstech AB, renowned for its advanced chemical identification solutions, has clinched a significant contract from Safeware in the United States. The deal, worth an impressive 5.5 million Swedish Krona (SEK), encompasses the patented Serstech Arx and Serstech ChemDash software. These cutting-edge products are slated for delivery to the Colorado State Patrol within the first quarter of 2024.

Serstech’s Milestone Achievement

This order signifies a notable achievement for Serstech, further solidifying its standing in the safety and security industry. Serstech’s CEO, Stefan Sandor, voiced his gratification and honor in receiving the trust of the Colorado State Patrol. He acknowledged the organization’s reputation as a benchmark for local law enforcement in Colorado. Serstech’s technology, he noted, aims to bolster their fight against narcotics.

Compliance with Nasdaq First North Growth Market

As a company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Serstech is obligated to disclose such significant business developments in line with the European Union Market Abuse Regulation. The announcement of this substantial order was made public on January 3, 2024, at 09:20 Central European Time (CET).

Serstech’s Global Footprint

Headquartered in Sweden, Serstech has a diverse global customer base chiefly in the safety and security industry. This includes customs, police, security organizations, and first responders. The versatility of the company’s solutions suggests potential applicability to any industry involving the use of chemicals. Notably, the production of Serstech’s products is entirely conducted in Sweden, underscoring their commitment to local manufacturing and quality control.