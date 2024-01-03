en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol

Swedish firm Serstech AB, renowned for its advanced chemical identification solutions, has clinched a significant contract from Safeware in the United States. The deal, worth an impressive 5.5 million Swedish Krona (SEK), encompasses the patented Serstech Arx and Serstech ChemDash software. These cutting-edge products are slated for delivery to the Colorado State Patrol within the first quarter of 2024.

Serstech’s Milestone Achievement

This order signifies a notable achievement for Serstech, further solidifying its standing in the safety and security industry. Serstech’s CEO, Stefan Sandor, voiced his gratification and honor in receiving the trust of the Colorado State Patrol. He acknowledged the organization’s reputation as a benchmark for local law enforcement in Colorado. Serstech’s technology, he noted, aims to bolster their fight against narcotics.

Compliance with Nasdaq First North Growth Market

As a company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Serstech is obligated to disclose such significant business developments in line with the European Union Market Abuse Regulation. The announcement of this substantial order was made public on January 3, 2024, at 09:20 Central European Time (CET).

Serstech’s Global Footprint

Headquartered in Sweden, Serstech has a diverse global customer base chiefly in the safety and security industry. This includes customs, police, security organizations, and first responders. The versatility of the company’s solutions suggests potential applicability to any industry involving the use of chemicals. Notably, the production of Serstech’s products is entirely conducted in Sweden, underscoring their commitment to local manufacturing and quality control.

0
Business Security United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asia's UCO Market Set for Revival in 2024 Amid Rising Biodiesel Demand

By Olalekan Adigun

Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Realme's Strategic Shift: From Opportunity-Oriented to Brand-Oriented

By Rafia Tasleem

SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024 ...
@AI & ML · 3 mins
SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback

By BNN Correspondents

Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback
Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event

By Hadeel Hashem

Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event
West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: Lloyds Bank Study

By BNN Correspondents

West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: Lloyds Bank Study
realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards ‘Brand-Oriented’ Approach

By Dil Bar Irshad

realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards 'Brand-Oriented' Approach
Latest Headlines
World News
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
8 seconds
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
25 seconds
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
45 seconds
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
53 seconds
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
1 min
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
Carson's Boys Basketball Team Outshines A.L. Brown in a Dominating Performance
2 mins
Carson's Boys Basketball Team Outshines A.L. Brown in a Dominating Performance
Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia
2 mins
Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
2 mins
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
3 mins
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
18 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
23 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
53 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app