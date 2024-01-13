en English
Energy

Series of Earthquakes Shakes Oklahoma City: A Renewed Look at Seismic Activity

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Over the past few days, residents of Oklahoma have been greeted by the unsettling tremors of a series of earthquakes. The seismic events, which ranged in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.2, were concentrated near Oklahoma City. These earthquakes have sparked a renewed examination of the state’s history with seismic activity, particularly as it relates to the oil and gas industry.

A History of Seismic Activity

Historically, Oklahoma has been no stranger to earthquakes. The state’s largest recorded earthquake was a magnitude 5.8 near Pawnee in September 2016. Many of these seismic events have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production, a process often associated with hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. The recent earthquakes occurred in the Arcadia Field, an area with a past history of seismic activity.

The Investigation Begins

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has taken the lead in investigating the recent seismic events. Commission spokesperson, Matt Skinner, noted that there are currently no oil and gas activities, including fracking, in the area that could be connected to the earthquakes. This detail complicates the investigation but also underscores the need for comprehensive research into the state’s seismic trends.

Previous Measures and Future Echoes

In response to past earthquakes linked to wastewater injection, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has taken significant action to mitigate the risks. This includes orders for producers to shut down some injection wells and reduce volumes in others. The effectiveness of these measures is currently under review in light of the recent seismic events. Despite the troubling tremors, no injuries or significant damage have been reported from these quakes, but they serve as a stark reminder of Oklahoma’s uneasy relationship with seismic activity.

Energy
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

