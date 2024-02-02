SeqWell and Codexis Develop High-Performance TnX Transposase for Next-Generation Sequencing

SeqWell, a provider of genomic library workflow solutions, and Codexis, Inc., an enzyme engineering firm, have announced the creation of a high-performance transposase enzyme, TnX transposase. This enzyme is designed to enhance performance in next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications, marking a significant technological advancement in the field of genomic sequencing.

Collaboration for Innovation

The development of the TnX transposase is a result of a multi-year partnership between SeqWell and Codexis. By combining Codexis' enzyme engineering capabilities with SeqWell's NGS workflow tools expertise, the two companies have created a product that could potentially revolutionize the industry.

Enhancing NGS Performance

The TnX transposase promises to deliver more uniform coverage of sequenced DNA, improved enzyme activity, and reduced insertion site bias. This would enable customers to improve data quality and scale their experiments with faster and more efficient workflows. SeqWell plans to incorporate the TnX transposase into upcoming NGS workflow kits, hinting at the enzyme's potential for widespread adoption within the industry.

Unveiling at AGBT General Meeting

Performance data for the TnX transposase will be presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, to be held in Orlando, Florida. The unveiling at this prestigious event underscores the significance of the enzyme in the field of genomic sequencing.

Both SeqWell and Codexis have emphasized the importance of engineered enzymes in improving the quality of NGS library preparation and the generation of more accurate sequencing data. However, the companies also acknowledged the risks and uncertainties involved in the development and roll-out of new technologies. Despite these challenges, the announcement of the TnX transposase is a promising step forward in the quest for more accurate and efficient genomic sequencing.