Science & Technology

Septic Arthritis Found in Dinosaur Elbow: A Leap in Paleopathology

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Septic Arthritis Found in Dinosaur Elbow: A Leap in Paleopathology

In a pivotal breakthrough, scientists have unearthed the first evidence of septic arthritis in the elbow of a hadrosaur dinosaur in New Jersey. This finding is a testament to the rapidly advancing field of paleopathology, where modern techniques are increasingly being employed to diagnose diseases in dinosaur remains. This study is a sterling example of the power of a multidisciplinary approach, incorporating histological analysis and other methodologies, moving beyond mere visual similarities that have traditionally been the mainstay of such diagnoses.

Revolutionizing Paleopathology

The study was helmed by Penelope Cruzado-Caballero, a noted paleontologist, who has been an advocate for this innovative approach. Recently, similar techniques were used to identify a possible case of osteosarcoma in a 70-million-year-old Bonapartesaurus rionegrensis from Patagonia. The study of such ancient diseases holds significant value for scientists, aiding in understanding the history of disease on Earth and placing dinosaurs within the broader tree of life, including other archosaurs like crocodiles and birds.

Akin to ‘Paleozoology’

Jennifer Anne, the lead paleontologist at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, likens their work to ‘paleozoology’. The team compares dinosaur conditions with those found in living animals. The diagnosis of septic arthritis in the hadrosaur, for instance, involved ruling out other diseases through a comparative analysis with modern avian and reptile conditions. This approach has not only helped in the diagnosis but has also added a new dimension to our understanding of ancient diseases.

Unraveling the Unknown

Research led by Ewan Wolff has suggested that lesions commonly found on T. Rex jaws were not bite wounds but rather a parasitic infection similar to trichomonosis in birds. Despite these advancements, there remain some unusual lesions found on hadrosaurs that continue to baffle even the best of veterinary scientists, underscoring the need for continued research in the field.

Science & Technology United States Wildlife
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

