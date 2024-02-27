SEPTA Transit Police Enhance Public Safety with CODY Systems and SuperCOBRA Network Integration

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 27, 2024 - The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Transit Police Department announces a major leap in public safety, integrating CODY Systems' Cloud-based Public Safety Suite and joining the Pennsylvania SuperCOBRA Police Data-sharing Network. This collaboration aims to boost emergency response efficiency and enhance criminal activity visibility across Pennsylvania.

Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Safety

SEPTA Transit Police's adoption of CODY Systems' comprehensive public safety solutions— including a Records Management System (RMS), Case Management System (CMS), and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD)— marks a significant advancement in their operational capabilities. This suite, compliant with PA/National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), is designed to improve the efficiency of emergency responses, from the initial call to the final disposition. Furthermore, the affiliation with the SuperCOBRA Network connects SEPTA Transit Police with over 350 law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, facilitating unparalleled data sharing and visibility into criminal activities across the state.

Impact of the Collaboration

Chief Charles Lawson of the SEPTA Transit Police emphasized the importance of this integration, noting the enhanced level of responsiveness and agility it brings to handling emergency situations. The real-time link to the SuperCOBRA Network not only streamlines dispatch workflows but also provides transit officers with immediate access to extensive criminal records, significantly improving data awareness and operational efficiency. This strategic partnership underscores SEPTA's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its passengers, transit officers, and the broader community.

About CODY Systems

CODY Systems, a Pennsylvania-based, woman-owned company, is at the forefront of developing public safety software solutions that streamline law enforcement operations. Their technology is built on the Microsoft Government Cloud infrastructure, offering features such as easy data entry, detailed investigative analysis, and comprehensive reporting. These solutions are tailored to meet the needs of law enforcement and government agencies, enhancing their ability to respond to incidents swiftly and effectively.

This initiative by SEPTA Transit Police, in collaboration with CODY Systems and the SuperCOBRA Network, is a significant step towards creating a safer and more secure environment across Pennsylvania. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering statewide data-sharing partnerships, SEPTA Transit Police are setting a new standard in public safety operations.