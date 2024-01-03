Sephora Unveils 2024 Birthday Gift Offerings: A Feast of Beauty Products

The beauty industry is all set for a vibrant surprise as Sephora, the global cosmetic giant, unveils its 2024 birthday gift offerings for its Beauty Insider loyalty program members in the U.S. and Canada. The gifts, featuring an array of essential and prestige beauty products from esteemed brands like Kosas, Youth to the People, and Moroccanoil, will cover makeup, skincare, and haircare.

Redeeming the Birthday Gifts

The birthday gifts can be redeemed for free during the member’s birthday month at Sephora and Sephora at Kohl’s stores, or online with a minimum purchase of $25. Adding a twist to the customary gifting norm, Sephora will offer quarterly rotating, online-exclusive gifts throughout the year for its VIB and Rouge tier members. The first in line for these exclusive gifts is the renowned brand, Charlotte Tilbury, with more brands set to join the portfolio as the year progresses.

Choosing Points Over Products

Providing a broader choice to its members, Sephora allows them to opt for 250 Beauty Insider points instead of a physical gift. This unique feature allows members to amass points that can later be redeemed against their favorite products.

Exclusive Fragrance Gifts

Later in the year, members can look forward to exclusive fragrance gifts, including options from luxury brands like Gucci and Armani Beauty. These offerings will further diversify the range of birthday gifts available to the members, making each birthday truly special.

Emeline Berlind, the senior VP and GM of loyalty at Sephora, expressed pride in the birthday gifts as a highlight of the loyalty program. The effort is to curate a range that complements daily beauty routines and appreciates the loyalty of their over 36 million members. With this, Sephora continues to celebrate beauty, setting a high standard in the world of cosmetics.