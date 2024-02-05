Sephora Beauty Grant: Boosting Black-Owned Brands

In the glamorous setting of the annual 15 Percent Pledge Gala held in Los Angeles, CA, a pivotal announcement made waves across the beauty industry. Artemis Patrick, the formidable president of Sephora North America, and Danessa Myricks, the powerhouse behind Danessa Myricks Beauty, unveiled the recipient of the highly coveted Sephora Beauty Grant.

A Grant for Growth

The grant, a generous offering of $100,000 in cash, is more than just a substantial financial boost. It comes bundled with a year-long mentorship program, devised to support and empower Black-owned prestige beauty brands within the United States. This initiative stands as a testament to Sephora's commitment to fostering an environment of inclusivity and a sense of belonging within the beauty industry.

Partnership for Progress

The establishment of this grant is also a significant part of Sephora's continuous partnership with the Fifteen Percent Pledge. This non-profit organization advocates for the allocation of a minimum of 15% of shelf space in major retailers to Black-owned businesses. The aim is to promote equity and representation in retail spaces, a domain often criticized for its lack of diversity.

Champion of Change

The grant and this partnership are more than just steps in the right direction; they are strides towards achieving this goal. They ensure that Black-owned beauty brands gain more visibility and support in the fiercely competitive beauty market. The winner of this year's grant is a Black-owned fine fragrance line. The announcement came on February 3 during a ceremony at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, marking a major milestone in the pursuit of equity in the beauty industry.