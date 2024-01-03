Senior Women from Hingham Pose for Unique Charity Calendar

In Hingham, Massachusetts, a group of vibrant senior women have taken an unconventional route to fundraise for their senior living community, Linden Ponds. They have posed for a charity calendar, titled ‘The Lovely Ladies of Linden Ponds’, aiming to raise funds for the resident care fund of their facility. The calendar features women aged between 69 and 92, engaged in various activities, creating a beautiful montage of life at their age.

A Unique Approach to Fundraising

The ‘Lovely Ladies’ are not just posing for a calendar; they’re making a statement. Each image captures them appearing to be baring it all. However, in reality, they are either fully clothed or wearing bathing suits, creating an illusion that adds a touch of humor and intrigue to the calendar. The initiative is not about personal gain or publicity; it’s about supporting their fellow residents by ensuring they can continue living in the community even if their personal finances deplete. So far, they have sold 750 calendars, indicating a positive response from the public and bringing them halfway to their target.

Defying Stereotypes and Celebrating Age

The women involved in this project come from diverse backgrounds, including a former opera singer and corporate professionals. Their collective effort to create this calendar is a bold statement against societal norms about aging. They aim to shatter stereotypes that confine older women to traditional roles like baking or knitting. Through the ‘Lovely Ladies of Linden Ponds’ calendar, they are celebrating their age, their vitality, and their ability to contribute meaningfully to society in ways that go beyond the conventional.

How to Support Their Cause

People interested in supporting the cause can purchase a calendar for $20. Each calendar bought contributes to the resident care fund, ensuring that all residents can continue living in this caring community regardless of their financial situation. In essence, purchasing a calendar is not just acquiring a collection of beautiful images; it’s contributing to a cause that supports the dignity and independence of seniors.