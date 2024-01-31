Senior Living Industry Witnesses High-Level Appointments and Promotions

Senior living industry has recently witnessed a series of high-level appointments and promotions across several companies. Lesley Vogels has been appointed as the national director of business development at LCS, one of the country's largest senior living providers. Vogels joins LCS VP of National Business Development David Mercugliano to support the LCS family of companies. With nearly three decades of experience in sales, clinical, and strategy, Vogels brings a wealth of expertise to her role.

Vogels' Past Experience

Vogels has previously held positions at Paragon Rehabilitation, Therapy Management Corporation, and HealthPro Heritage. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the senior living industry make her a valuable addition to the LCS team.

New Appointments and Promotions

In addition to Vogels’ appointment, a number of other significant changes have occurred within the senior living industry. Danielle Merlino has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) at Grow Your Occupancy after serving as the vice president of strategic development. Merlino's two decades of experience include roles at Jaybird Senior Living, AlerisLife, Provision Living, Peterson Health Care, and Lutheran Life Communities.

Cathy Vasil has taken on the role of executive director at Silver Birch at Cook Road, operated by Silver Birch Living. Vasil has 20 years of health care experience and has managed senior living residents across multiple communities. In parallel, John Erickson and Andrew Chester have joined RUI Development as development project managers.

Perkins Eastman Welcomes John Shoesmith

John Shoesmith, co-founder of Shoesmith Cox Architects, has joined Perkins Eastman as principal in its Seattle studio. Shoesmith will contribute to the firm's international senior living practice with his extensive experience. With over 30 years of experience, Shoesmith's work involves the full continuum of senior living, including active adult life plan communities, assisted living, long-term care environments, and intentional intergenerational communities. His participation with nonprofit organizations and working groups have helped establish industry-wide policies and recommendations for senior living and healthcare facilities.

Solinity Hires Donna Moore

Last but not least, Solinity has hired Donna Moore as the executive director for a new Korean American affinity community, Eben Silver Town, in Atlanta, Georgia. Moore, with her over 20 years of operations experience, will leverage her skills to drive the success of this new community.