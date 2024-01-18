On January 27, 2024, the Helen Fabela Chavez Legacy Award—an honor representing the values of legendary labor activist Helen Fabela Chavez—will be presented to senior government official Elmy Bermejo at the MNC Wolfsohn Campus. The award ceremony, organized by MNC Inspiring Success, seeks to acknowledge individuals who not only reflect the organization's core beliefs but also embody the essence of Chavez's work.

Elmy Bermejo: A Legacy of Service

Bermejo boasts an impressive career spanning over 25 years, including her current role as Regional Administrator at SBA Region IX, appointed by President Biden in November 2021. Her extensive work portfolio encompasses women's leadership, workforce development, disaster relief, and small business support. Besides, Bermejo's commitment to environmental consciousness is evident in her association with the San Francisco Commission on the Environment, among other notable organizations.

Honoring Helen Fabela Chavez

The Helen Fabela Chavez Legacy Award pays homage to one of the significant figures in the social justice and education movement. Chavez, along with her husband, co-founded the United Farm Workers Union, a testament to her relentless pursuit of equity. The award, in her name, serves as a beacon, inspiring individuals to uphold the principles of social justice and community service.

MNC Inspiring Success: A Longstanding Pillar of Support

MNC Inspiring Success, with roots dating back to 1897, has remained a stalwart pillar in the community, providing a broad range of social services. Their initiatives include children's services, youth and family support, rental assistance, and programs for healthy aging and disability. In the same vein, the Helen F. Chavez Legacy Scholarship Fund is a recent addition to their endeavors, established to assist low-income, first-generation students in their quest for higher education.