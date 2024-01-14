en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Senior CPC Official and San Francisco Mayor Discuss Outcomes of Xi-Biden Summit

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Senior CPC Official and San Francisco Mayor Discuss Outcomes of Xi-Biden Summit

On a recent diplomatic journey, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with San Francisco’s Mayor, London Breed. The two leaders convened to discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the San Francisco summit, a historic event where Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden sat across the table.

Strengthening Ties, Fostering Friendship

In the wake of the summit, President Xi had laid emphasis on enhancing friendship and cooperation between the Chinese and Americans. This spirit of unity was echoed in the meeting between Liu and Mayor Breed. Liu lauded San Francisco’s contribution to the successful summit and expressed hope for the city, among others in the U.S., to actively engage in sub-national and non-governmental exchanges. He championed the idea of strengthening cooperation across diverse fields, thereby supporting the vision set forth by the two presidents.

An Invitation Extended

In a gesture of goodwill that was well-received, President Xi announced an invitation for 50,000 young Americans to visit China within the next five years. This move underscores the ambition to foster mutual understanding and cooperation between the future leaders of the two nations.

San Francisco’s Role in U.S.-China Relations

Mayor Breed, honored to host the summit, acknowledged San Francisco’s deep-rooted historical connections with China. She expressed the city’s readiness to leverage its unique position in U.S.-China relations to bolster cooperation in economy, trade, investment, innovation, tourism, and culture. In doing so, San Francisco leads the way in promoting the outcomes of the Xi-Biden summit, setting a precedent for other U.S. cities to follow.

0
China International Relations United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
1 hour ago
China Enhances Military Capabilities with Power Grid Expansion and Technological Advancements
China, in an impressive display of infrastructural fortitude, has connected over 700 border outposts to its national power grid, significantly bolstering its military capabilities along its expansive frontiers. This is a critical part of a nationwide upgrade program, underscoring China’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its border defense infrastructure. Power Grid Expansion in Remote Areas In
China Enhances Military Capabilities with Power Grid Expansion and Technological Advancements
Apple's AI Team Faced with Relocation Ultimatum: A Strategic Shift in Sight
1 hour ago
Apple's AI Team Faced with Relocation Ultimatum: A Strategic Shift in Sight
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
1 hour ago
China Simplifies Travel Regulations: A Potential Shift in Global Travel Dynamics
Parallel Peaks: Switzerland's Jungfrau and China's Mount Siguniang
1 hour ago
Parallel Peaks: Switzerland's Jungfrau and China's Mount Siguniang
China Simplifies Entry Process for Foreign Visitors: A Move Towards International Cooperation
1 hour ago
China Simplifies Entry Process for Foreign Visitors: A Move Towards International Cooperation
China's Shipbuilding Industry Ramps Up Ro-Ro Production Amidst Vehicle Export Boom
1 hour ago
China's Shipbuilding Industry Ramps Up Ro-Ro Production Amidst Vehicle Export Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
2 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
3 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
3 mins
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
Partial Success of Yemen Airstrikes and Taiwan's Stand for Democracy: A World in Flux
3 mins
Partial Success of Yemen Airstrikes and Taiwan's Stand for Democracy: A World in Flux
President Mohamud's Diplomatic Call with UN Chief: A Testament to Global Cooperation
3 mins
President Mohamud's Diplomatic Call with UN Chief: A Testament to Global Cooperation
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
5 mins
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election: A New Era in Domestic Politics and International Relations
6 mins
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election: A New Era in Domestic Politics and International Relations
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Trump's Iowa Visit: A Hint at 2024 Presidential Ambitions?
6 mins
Trump's Iowa Visit: A Hint at 2024 Presidential Ambitions?
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app