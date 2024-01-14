Senior CPC Official and San Francisco Mayor Discuss Outcomes of Xi-Biden Summit

On a recent diplomatic journey, Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with San Francisco’s Mayor, London Breed. The two leaders convened to discuss the implementation of the outcomes of the San Francisco summit, a historic event where Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden sat across the table.

Strengthening Ties, Fostering Friendship

In the wake of the summit, President Xi had laid emphasis on enhancing friendship and cooperation between the Chinese and Americans. This spirit of unity was echoed in the meeting between Liu and Mayor Breed. Liu lauded San Francisco’s contribution to the successful summit and expressed hope for the city, among others in the U.S., to actively engage in sub-national and non-governmental exchanges. He championed the idea of strengthening cooperation across diverse fields, thereby supporting the vision set forth by the two presidents.

An Invitation Extended

In a gesture of goodwill that was well-received, President Xi announced an invitation for 50,000 young Americans to visit China within the next five years. This move underscores the ambition to foster mutual understanding and cooperation between the future leaders of the two nations.

San Francisco’s Role in U.S.-China Relations

Mayor Breed, honored to host the summit, acknowledged San Francisco’s deep-rooted historical connections with China. She expressed the city’s readiness to leverage its unique position in U.S.-China relations to bolster cooperation in economy, trade, investment, innovation, tourism, and culture. In doing so, San Francisco leads the way in promoting the outcomes of the Xi-Biden summit, setting a precedent for other U.S. cities to follow.