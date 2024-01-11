Seneca Fire Department in Search of Missing Mascot Dog, Marshal

The community of Seneca, South Carolina, experienced an unusual event on the night of January 10, as Marshal, the beloved mascot dog of the local fire department, disappeared from the vicinity of the fire station. Located approximately 40 miles southwest of Greenville, the fire station has been buzzing with concerted efforts to locate Marshal since his unexpected departure.

A Mascot on the Loose

Marshal, known for his distinctive black fur on his face and back, and lighter patches on his belly and legs, is not just a pet, but a valued member of the Seneca Fire Department. The night he went missing, he was not wearing his usual harness or collar, making it more challenging to identify him from a distance or by those unfamiliar with him.

The fire department’s team members have been actively involved in the search for Marshal since the incident. The urgency of the situation led to the deployment of a drone, a testament to the importance of Marshal’s role within the department and the affection he commands in the community.

A Community Responds

As the news of Marshal’s disappearance spread, the fire department reached out to the community for assistance. They urged anyone who spotted Marshal to immediately contact them at a provided phone number. Marshal’s friendly demeanor and tendency to approach people with ease could potentially make his recovery more manageable.

Despite the active involvement of the fire department and the community, there have been no updates on Marshal’s whereabouts as of the morning of January 11. The team members remain hopeful and continue their search operations, awaiting any leads that could bring their beloved mascot back home.