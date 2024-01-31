Senators Propose New Legislation to Reclassify 911 Dispatchers as First Responders

In a significant move towards acknowledging the life-saving role of 911 call takers, a bipartisan team of senators has introduced the Enhancing First Response Act (S.3556). This bill seeks to reclassify 911 dispatchers from their current "administrative/clerical" status to a "Protective Service Occupation." This effort reflects the evolving nature of the 911 profession, moving beyond a simple call-intake function to a critical lifeline during emergencies.

Bipartisan Support for 911 Reclassification

The bill, co-sponsored by Senators Angus King, Amy Klobuchar, Marsha Blackburn, and Martin Heinrich, represents a repeat attempt to alter the classification of 911 workers. The previous version of the bill, the 911 SAVES Act (H.R. 6319), did not pass but was given favorable consideration. This positive trend in both chambers of Congress suggests a growing recognition of the vital role 911 call takers play in emergency situations.

Endorsed by the National Emergency Number Association

The National Emergency Number Association (NENA) has lent its support to the legislation. NENA argues that the current classification of 911 professionals as "administrative/clerical" is outdated and fails to acknowledge the specialized protocols, training, and equipment they utilize. These tools allow 911 professionals to provide life-saving assistance and critical support during emergencies ranging from traffic accidents to large-scale disasters.

Benefits of Reclassification

A successful reclassification could lead to improved benefits for 911 call takers. This could include better mental health support, access to personal protective equipment, and eligibility to apply for grants. NENA CEO Brian Fontes has commended the senators for their efforts, stating that the reclassification would rightly acknowledge 911 call takers as first responders, and reflect the evolution of the profession.