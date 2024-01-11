Senator Ted Budd Advocates for Hostage Release Following Israel Visit

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd recently returned from an emotionally charged visit to Israel, where he bore witness to the devastating aftermath of a Hamas attack that resulted in the loss of 1,200 lives and over 240 hostages. The attack, which targeted a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, has sent shockwaves through the international community and has incited protests within the U.S., prompting Republican senators to propose legislation criminalizing the blocking of traffic during protests.

A Trip of Diplomacy and Humanity

The Senator’s visit was part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation led by Sen. Joni Ernst, which included stops in Egypt, Qatar, and Bahrain. During his trip, Budd met with family members of the hostages, including Adrienne “Aviva” Siegel, whose husband, Keith, was taken hostage during the attack. The delegation also visited Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was left ransacked by the attack, and met with displaced community members now living in a high-rise.

Advocacy for Hostages

In addition to meeting the victims, Budd has been active in discussions with Israeli leaders about the ongoing hostage crisis. He has also met with foreign dignitaries, pushing for the release of the hostages and emphasizing the importance of maintaining diplomatic relationships amidst tense conversations. One of the hostages, Aviva Siegel, shared her horrifying experiences with the Senator, including witnessing sexual violence and being moved 13 times while in captivity.

Personal Connection and Continued Advocacy

Senator Budd’s connection to Israel runs deep, as he has been traveling to the region since 1998. This connection, along with the firsthand experiences of the attack’s aftermath, fuels his advocacy for the release of the hostages. The Senator keeps reminders of the hostages on his Senate office desk, a testament to his commitment to their cause. As the world watches the unfolding situation, Senator Budd continues to advocate for the release of the hostages, including the Siegels. His efforts underscore the resilience of humanity, even in the face of devastating conflict.