Senator Graham Criticizes Biden's Airstrikes, Calls for Shift in Strategy

Senator Lindsey Graham voiced strong criticism against President Joe Biden's decision to authorize air strikes on over 85 targets in Iraq and Syria during an appearance on 'Fox News Sunday.' The Senator described the strikes as inefficacious, underscoring that they only affected insignificant members of the Iranian forces. The South Carolina Senator's critique of the administration's military strategy comes in the wake of a January drone attack that resulted in the death of three U.S. service members in Jordan.

Targeting the Leadership

Graham suggested a shift in the military strategy, advocating for future actions to target Iranian leadership or economic infrastructure, such as oil refineries. In his view, such a move would wield a more substantial impact and serve as a powerful deterrent. The Senator drew parallels between the current situation and the period following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani in 2020, arguing that Iran was in a weaker position then due to the U.S. withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear agreement and the imposition of financial restrictions.

Protecting U.S. Interests

Graham expressed deep concern for American troops deployed in the region, arguing that the current administration's approach was failing to deter Iran and safeguard U.S. interests. He was vociferous in his criticism of the perceived lack of fear towards the U.S. under the Biden administration. Citing situations in Afghanistan and Europe, Graham pointed to a shift in perception that, in his view, has negatively impacted American foreign policy.

Strikes in the Red Sea Region

Adding to the complexity of the situation, NBC News reported that American and British troops conducted strikes against Houthi targets in the Red Sea region. According to Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh, these actions were aimed at protecting commercial shipping and holding those accountable who attack U.S. forces.