Senator Eric Schmitt Honors 13 Missourians in Inaugural 'Champions of Missouri' Program

Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri has inaugurated the "Champions of Missouri" program, an initiative designed to identify and honor exemplary Missourians for their significant contributions, bravery, and dedicated community service. The program's first class of honorees, comprising 13 individuals from across the state, was unveiled on the U.S. Senate floor, spotlighting their diverse backgrounds and the multifaceted ways they've positively influenced Missouri.

Advertisment

Diverse Champions, Compelling Stories

Among the inaugural honorees was Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. His colleague, Officer Adam Sullentrup, was also recognized, having been injured in the same incident. Both officers have demonstrated remarkable bravery and a strong commitment to the safety of their community.

Another law enforcement officer, Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Philip Gregory, was lauded for his long-standing career in law enforcement, reflecting his dedication and service to Missouri citizens.

Advertisment

Unsung Heroes of Missouri

The program also acknowledged the contributions of individuals outside of law enforcement. Nancy Baumgartner Hanson was recognized for her efforts in providing safe spaces for individuals with disabilities. Her work has positively impacted the lives of many, demonstrating compassion, understanding, and a commitment to inclusivity.

John Meehan was acknowledged for his engagement in civic duties in Sedalia, while Kevin Jeffries and Justin Parrack were honored for their life-saving actions. Their courageous deeds exemplify the spirit of community service and bravery.

Advertisment

In the fight against opioid abuse, Adam and Melinda Hendrix were recognized for establishing an organization that aids in battling this nationwide concern. Their tireless efforts have brought hope to many struggling with addiction.

From Sports to Education: Missouri's Champions

Contributions to the cultural fabric of Missouri were also recognized. Jim Chappell was acknowledged for his significant influence on Kansas City’s sports culture, while Hannah Montgomery was praised for her inspirational involvement in 4-H, a youth development program.

For his achievements with St. Louis City SC, Miguel Perez was honored, demonstrating the state's recognition of sports as a positive influence in communities. Lastly, Sheryl Lynette Branch-Maxwell was celebrated for her dedication to youth education and mentorship in Missouri's bootheel region, showcasing her commitment to shaping the future leaders of the state.