Senator Blumenthal Advocates for Federal Funding to Address Flooding in Connecticut

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut undertook a comprehensive tour of Groton and downtown Mystic on Monday, focusing on areas heavily impacted by flooding. He was escorted by city and town officials who underscored the gravity of the flooding situation, further emphasizing the pressing need for federal funding to tackle the challenges posed by the rising water levels.

Increasing Frequency and Intensity of Storms

Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick shed light on the fact that the frequency and intensity of storms have escalated, leading to severe flooding, particularly during periods of high tides and heavy storms. A strategic engineering study has been proposed for the City of Groton, with an objective to devise solutions to address the issue of water backing up through the stormwater system.

Revamping Infrastructure to Combat Flooding

In addition, the city is gearing up to replace the Shore Avenue seawall, a major project that will be financed with $2.7 million in state funding. During the tour, officials also discussed plans to rebuild segments of the drainage system at Jupiter Point, a site identified as a high-risk flooding area.

Addressing Downtown Mystic Flooding

As the tour progressed to downtown Mystic, officials assessed recent storm damage and deliberated over the need for swift action to mitigate flooding in several low-lying areas. A study conducted in downtown Mystic has recommended the elevation of roadways, improvements to existing drainage systems, and the integration of green infrastructure.

Partnership for a Sustainable Future

A townwide climate action plan is currently under development, with a committee being formed to oversee its execution. State representatives Christine Conley and André Bumgardner stressed that local initiatives necessitate state and federal partnership for funding and support, especially in the critical areas of coastal flooding and climate change issues. Senator Blumenthal concluded the tour by emphasizing the critical role of federal collaboration to secure the necessary funding and invest in infrastructure that can weather the challenges of changing climatic patterns.