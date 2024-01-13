Senate Hearing Probes $3 Billion Loan to Sunnova Energy Amidst Conflict of Interest

During a recent Senate hearing, Deputy Secretary of Energy, David Turk, found himself in the hot seat as Senator John Barrasso, a Republican heavyweight on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, raised pointed queries about a $3 billion loan guarantee extended to Sunnova Energy. Barrasso's concerns stem from over 50 consumer complaints against Sunnova in Texas.

Unveiling the Controversy

Among these were allegations of elderly dementia patients being scammed into long-term solar contracts. Further fueling Barrasso's worries is the fact that the Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office (DOE), which approved the loan, is currently under investigation for potential conflicts of interest.

One of Sunnova's directors, Anne Slaughter Andrew, is known to have ties with Jigar Shah, the office director of DOE. This connection has raised concerns about preferential treatment and potential bias in the loan approval process.

Questionable Practices

Barrasso brought Sunnova's checkered past into the spotlight, citing the company's revoked accreditation by the Better Business Bureau and previous complications in Puerto Rico. He also compared the situation with a past incident involving Microvast - a company which had its grant canceled by DOE due to worries about its operations in China.

Turk defended the DOE, stating that it is continually conducting due diligence on Sunnova's loan and is working tirelessly to refine its research methodology.

An Ongoing Investigation

As the Senate probe into potential conflicts of interest within the federal funding program progresses, Anne Slaughter Andrew, a Democratic fundraiser and director at Sunnova Energy, has stepped down from the board of Cleantech Leaders. This move has raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill, with questions being asked about the correlation between her position on the Cleantech Leaders board and the $3 billion loan Sunnova Energy secured from Shah's office.