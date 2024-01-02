en English
Semrush to Participate in the Annual Needham Growth Conference 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
Semrush to Participate in the Annual Needham Growth Conference 2024

Online visibility management SaaS platform, Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SEMR), has declared its involvement in the forthcoming Annual Needham Growth Conference. The event, scheduled for January 17, 2024, will be held in New York, NY, offering a platform for the company to engage with investors through presentations and one-on-one meetings.

Engagement with Investors

As part of the conference, Semrush will host a fireside chat from 8:45 to 9:25 a.m. ET. This session will be available to a wider audience through a live audio webcast and an archived replay on the Semrush investor relations website. Such a move not only ensures transparency but also allows interested parties who cannot physically be at the conference to still partake in the discourse.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading player in the field of online visibility management, providing services such as search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. It endeavors to equip businesses with tools needed to boost their online presence, therefore, extending their digital reach. The company boasts of around 106,800 paying customers and a vast global footprint with offices in cities like Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

Reaching Out to the Media

Along with the announcement of their participation, Semrush also provided contact information for investor and media relations. This step underlines the company’s commitment to maintaining open channels of communication with all stakeholders, thereby fortifying its reputation as a transparent and accessible entity.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

