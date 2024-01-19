Semiconductors and Rare Earth Metals: The New Vanguards of Global Geopolitics

In a world where technology is the lifeblood of economies, the significance of semiconductors and rare earth metals cannot be overstated. These critical components are at the heart of global geopolitical dynamics, with tensions especially palpable between China and the United States. Semiconductors are the enabling force behind a multitude of applications, ranging from communication and computing to healthcare, military systems, and clean energy.

Asia's Semiconductor Dominance

Asia is unequivocally the epicenter of semiconductor production, with Taiwan leading the charge. Over 80% of the world's semiconductor production is concentrated in Asia, a statistic that brings with it a slew of risks. The COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, showcased the potential disruptions to this concentration, disruptions that bear significant economic and military implications. The evolution towards Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), vital for artificial intelligence systems, further accentuates the strategic relevance of semiconductors.

Rare Earth Metals: China's Trump Card

China's dominance in the supply of rare earth metals, as strategic as semiconductors, offers the nation a geopolitical tool. These elements are not just integral to the manufacture of consumer electronics, but also vital for military technologies. Western governments, cognizant of the potential leverage, are keen on diversifying their supply chains to reduce dependency.

Policy Measures to Counter Dependency

In a bid to fortify domestic chip production and counter China's influence, the US rolled out the Chips and Science Act of 2022. The European Commission, too, is not far behind in this race. Its Chips Joint Undertaking aims to bolster the European semiconductor ecosystem, with an earmarked budget of nearly €11 billion by 2030.

The emphasis on semiconductors and rare earth metals underscores their pivotal role in the theatrics of global geopolitics. Nations are in a relentless pursuit of advanced technology, supply chain diversification, and preparedness for potential confrontations. It's clear that these elements are not just shaping the landscapes of technology and industry, but also sculpting the contours of great power competition.