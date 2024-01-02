en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to Reach US$ 152.5 billion by 2031

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:27 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to Reach US$ 152.5 billion by 2031

The semiconductor production equipment market, an industry with a valuation of US$ 108.6 billion in 2022, is slated to escalate to an impressive US$ 152.5 billion by 2031. Propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031, the market is set to experience substantial growth. The rising popularity of electric vehicles and the integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles are primarily driving this growth. These modern applications necessitate specialized semiconductors, thereby intensifying the demand for semiconductor production equipment.

Government Support Fueling Market Growth

The market is also receiving a significant boost from government support and subsidies aimed at research and development. These initiatives prove crucial in addressing the recent global semiconductor shortage and strengthening the supply chain. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly motivated to invest in new, sustainable production equipment to augment capacity and efficiency.

Research and Development: The Game Changer

Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards research and development to create more efficient and high-performing chipmaking machinery. This involves the use of new materials such as silicene, graphene, and germanene. Moreover, investments in advanced analytics form a significant part of their strategies to enhance overall performance.

Regional Landscapes and Market Segmentation

The market report includes a segmentation analysis and underscores the importance of regional landscapes in the semiconductor production equipment market. Transparency Market Research, a global market research company based in Wilmington, Delaware, offers custom research and consulting services. It emphasizes its capability to provide insights through quantitative forecasting and trend analysis.

0
Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Future of Grocery Checkouts: Automation, Mobile Payments, and AI

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Hotel Industry Gears Up for Transformation: Insights from Global Hotel Guest Feedback and Surveying Software Market 2030 Report

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wisdom Mawuli Parku: A Beacon of Influence in Ghana's Travel and Tourism Sectors

By Ebenezer Mensah

Halifax and Leeds Building Society Announce Mortgage Rate Cuts in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

CAF Secures Major Contract with Rome's ATAC for New Tram Fleet ...
@Business · 2 mins
CAF Secures Major Contract with Rome's ATAC for New Tram Fleet ...
heart comment 0
Abans Holdings Limited: A Financial Powerhouse with a Global Footprint

By Rafia Tasleem

Abans Holdings Limited: A Financial Powerhouse with a Global Footprint
Egypt Prepares to Launch Comprehensive Mining Portal for Investors

By Hadeel Hashem

Egypt Prepares to Launch Comprehensive Mining Portal for Investors
Supreme Court to Consider Vedanta’s Petition on Sterlite Copper Unit Closure

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court to Consider Vedanta's Petition on Sterlite Copper Unit Closure
Gasoline Prices Plunge in Columbus, Ohio: A Trend Reflected Statewide and Nationally

By Olalekan Adigun

Gasoline Prices Plunge in Columbus, Ohio: A Trend Reflected Statewide and Nationally
Latest Headlines
World News
Crusaders and Bison Set for Pivotal Patriot League Match-up
35 seconds
Crusaders and Bison Set for Pivotal Patriot League Match-up
UK Sees Decrease in Small Boat Crossings: Political Implications Ahead of General Election
1 min
UK Sees Decrease in Small Boat Crossings: Political Implications Ahead of General Election
Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes 'Insane' Taxation in Kenya, Calls for Unity and Hope
2 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Criticizes 'Insane' Taxation in Kenya, Calls for Unity and Hope
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
2 mins
Bellamkonda Suresh Meets Telangana's New Chief Minister Revanth Reddy: A Symbol of Mutual Support
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
2 mins
Wellness Reporter Uncovered at Risk for Diabetes Despite Healthy Lifestyle
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
3 mins
Siyabonga Ngezana Announces Engagement, Much to Fans' Delight
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
3 mins
Michelle Heaton Advocates Regular Exercise for a Balanced Life
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
3 mins
Scottish Football Fracas: Rangers, Celtic Fans Debate Penalty Appeals and VAR
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
3 mins
England Football Legend Rescued from Distress by Good Samaritan
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app