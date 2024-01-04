en English
Business

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Public Offering to Fund Ongoing Operations

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Public Offering to Fund Ongoing Operations

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, a leading clinical biopharmaceutical company, has unveiled plans to conduct a public offering of its common stock and warrants. The move aims to secure funding for its ongoing operations, including the clinical development of its promising product candidates, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The offering’s completion, size, and terms remain contingent on market conditions, with no firm guarantees.

Key Players and Strategy

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, a renowned name in the financial services industry, is on board as the sole placement agent for SELLAS’s offering. SELLAS has already set the wheels in motion by filing a shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing a roadmap for the proposed offering. Detailed information about the offering will be available through a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus on the SEC’s website.

SELLAS’s Unique Edge

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stands out in the crowded biopharmaceutical field with its focus on developing novel cancer therapies. Its flagship product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), targets the WT1 protein, a common denominator in many tumor types. The company is also making strides with SLS009, a CDK9 inhibitor, with promising applications for therapeutic and diagnostic uses outside of China.

Looking Ahead

The company has recently announced positive initial topline Phase 2a data of SLS009 and the initiation of a Phase 1b/2 trial of SLS009 in relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphomas. It looks forward to disclosing interim data from the Phase 3 REGAL trial of GPS in AML and topline data from their Phase 2a SLS009 r/r AML trial in the first quarter of 2024. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the public offering’s completion, SELLAS’s forward-looking strategy outlines an anticipated use of the proceeds and other expectations, subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

