Aviation

Selfridge ANGB Set to Host Next Squadron of KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Selfridge ANGB Set to Host Next Squadron of KC-46A Pegasus Aircraft

In a move that reflects the evolving needs of the National Defense Strategy, Selfridge Air National Guard Base (ANGB) in Michigan has been chosen as the preferred site to host the next squadron of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft. This decision is contingent on an environmental impact analysis slated for 2026. The introduction of twelve new KC-46As, set to replace the base’s current fleet of A-10C Thunderbolt IIs and KC-135 Stratotankers, is scheduled to commence in 2029.

Modernization of Selfridge ANGB

This transition is part of a broader modernization effort aimed at ensuring that Selfridge ANGB remains a key player in the National Defense Strategy. The divestment of the A-10s will begin in 2026, followed by the KC-135s in 2028. The introduction of the KC-46A signifies a shift towards a more modern and enduring mission profile for the base.

Enhanced Capabilities of KC-46As

The new KC-46As bring a host of enhanced capabilities, including the ability to perform boom and drogue refueling in a single mission. The aircraft also feature advanced navigational and communication systems, full main deck cargo capacity, and receiver air refueling. Furthermore, they offer heightened force protection and can refuel multiple aircraft simultaneously.

Future Prospects for Selfridge ANGB

While the introduction of the KC-46A marks a significant step towards modernization, the base may still be considered for hosting fighter aircraft or other missions in the future. This serves to underscore the versatility and strategic importance of Selfridge ANGB in the broader context of the National Defense Strategy.

Aviation Military United States
Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

