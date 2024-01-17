Self Financial: Revolutionizing Economic Inclusion with Accessible Credit-Building Tools

The landscape of financial resilience is being reshaped by Self Financial, a credit-building platform founded by James Garvey in 2015. The platform, born out of Garvey's personal encounter with credit mishaps, is lighting the path to economic inclusion for approximately 100 million U.S. adults grappling with low or no credit scores.
The Genesis of Self Financial
Garvey's inspiration sprang from an unexpected drop in his own credit score. The incident spotlighted the need for more accessible credit-building tools, and thus, the concept of Self Financial was born. Since its inception, the credit-building platform has raised a substantial $127 million through six rounds of fundraising, signifying its steady growth and potential.
Breaking Credit Barriers with Innovative Products
Self Financial is not your typical credit-building platform. Its product lineup includes the Self Credit Builder Account, the Self Visa Credit Card, rent and bills payments reporting, and a free rent reporting service. These offerings require no past credit history or hard credit inquiries, an intentional design to promote financial inclusivity. Furthermore, they aim to report only positive payment histories to credit bureaus, helping users steadily build their credit profiles.
Technology-Driven Credit Building
What sets Self Financial apart is its mission-driven approach to credit access and its pioneering use of technology. The company was the first to scale credit builder loans through technology and offer direct-to-consumer rent reporting. Additionally, to cater to the specific needs of its customers, Self Financial has built a comprehensive credit-building platform and an accompanying app from the ground up.
A Journey of Success and Growth
The company's success stories paint a vivid picture of its impact. For instance, a mother who saw marked improvements in her financial opportunities thanks to Self's services. Significant milestones for the company include acquiring a company to enhance credit building with rent and utility payments and forming a partnership with the San Antonio Spurs. Today, Self Financial serves over one million customers and employs approximately 300 people across 27 states, clearly demonstrating its growth and commitment to financial resilience.